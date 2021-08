COVID-19 • Track your child’s growth and ask about. Dr. Jonathan KenKnight, an Essentia Health pediatrician, said the focus during a well-child/teen visit is to ensure the patient is healthy—both physically and mentally— and for athletes, that it is safe for them to compete and engage in rigorous activity. He and his colleagues screen for underlying cardiovascular disease or heart arrythmias the patient and their family would not otherwise know about and which could present a serious risk to athletic competition. When it is age-appropriate, they also discuss things like substance abuse, proper dieting, and sexual health.