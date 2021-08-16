Cancel
Brooklyn, NY

MTA Removes Motorman Accused Of Allowing His Girlfriend To Operate D Train In Brooklyn

By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority are investigating a D-train operator who is accused of letting his girlfriend drive the train through multiple stations in Brooklyn on Friday.

Sources told CBS2 that Terrell Harris’ girlfriend posted photos on Instagram showing herself behind the controls, leading MTA workers to contact authorities.

The MTA said the operator has been removed from service and will no longer be allowed to control a train.

