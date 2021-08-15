Stratasys Direct Manufacturing opens expanded PolyJet Design and Print Center
Stratasys Direct Manufacturing, a subsidiary of Stratasys Ltd. announced the opening of the PolyJet Design and Print Center at its location in Eden Prairie, Minn. The expanded facility is the largest on-demand PolyJet print bureau in North America and centralizes Stratasys Direct’s PolyJet capacity and expertise into one location. The PolyJet Design Center features more than 16 state-of-the-art PolyJet 3D printers, including two J55 Prime printers.www.designworldonline.com
Comments / 0