Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oceanside, CA

Institutional Property Advisors Brokers $110 Million Multifamily Sale In Oceanside

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap (MMI) - Get Report, announced the sale of Capella at Rancho del Oro, a 284-unit multifamily asset in Oceanside, California. The property traded for $110 million, which equates to $387,324 per unit.

"The total sales price is the highest on record for an apartment transaction in Oceanside," said Christopher J. Zorbas, IPA executive managing director investments. "This unique property was constructed in 2001 and due to limited opportunities along the 78 corridor, investors have adjusted their underwriting criteria to be more competitive as most of the market is 60's, 70's, and 80's garden walk-ups."

Zorbas, Tyler Martin, vice president, and Alexander Garcia, Jr., IPA executive managing director investments represented the seller, FPA Multifamily, and procured the buyer, Property West Residential, a local family office with over 4,000 units under ownership and management. "This was a rare 2001-built offering located in the Rancho Del Oro section of Oceanside, accessible to the beach, major employment hubs, and retail destinations," added Martin.

Near Downtown Oceanside and within proximity of Oceanside Harbor, this particular location is well positioned between the coast and adjacent to two of the main job nodes in North San Diego County being Palomar Airport District and Ocean Ranch. Employers such as Rancho Del Oro Technology Park, Palomar Airport District, and Ocean Ranch Corporate Center are conveniently accessible. Camp Pendleton is the largest employer in the area and employs thousands on the civilian side as well as active duty service people. MiraCosta College, Palomar College and California State University, San Marcos are also close by. Shopping at Plaza Del Oro, Town Center North, and Old Grove Marketplace is just minutes away.

The sale marks the team's second large multifamily closing in Oceanside this quarter. On July 19, 2021, Zorbas, Garcia, and Martin completed the sale of The Dylan, a 208-unit apartment complex on Los Arbolitos Boulevard in Oceanside for $74.1 million, or $356,250 per unit.

About Institutional Property Advisors (IPA)

Institutional Property Advisors (IPA) is a division of Marcus & Millichap (MMI) - Get Report, a leading commercial real estate services firm in North America. IPA's combination of real estate investment and capital markets expertise, industry-leading technology, and acclaimed research offer customized solutions for the acquisition, disposition and financing of institutional properties and portfolios. For more information, please visit www.institutionalpropertyadvisors.com.

About Marcus & Millichap (MMI) - Get Report

With over 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 8,954 transactions in 2020 with a value of approximately $43 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry's most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.

About FPA Multifamily, LLC

The seller is an affiliate of FPA Multifamily, LLC. FPA Multifamily, LLC is a private equity real estate firm focused on the acquisition, renovation and management of both core plus and work force housing apartment communities. Founded in 1985, FPA has owned over 130,000 apartment units valued at over $15.0 billion. FPA is currently investing through its value-add focused FPA Apartment Opportunity Fund VII which will acquire approximately $3.0 billion of assets and its core-plus focused FPA Core Plus Fund V which will acquire approximately $1.9 billion of assets. Headquartered in San Francisco, FPA also has offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Irvine, Minneapolis, and Washington DC. For more information, please visit www.fpamf.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210816005500/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
42K+
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oceanside, CA
State
California State
Oceanside, CA
Business
City
Irvine, CA
Oceanside, CA
Real Estate
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Martin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brokers#Commercial Real Estate#Marcus Millichap#Capella At Rancho Del Oro#Ipa#70#Fpa Multifamily#Property West Residential#Miracosta College#Palomar College#Old Grove Marketplace#Mmi#Marcusmillichap Com#Llc#Fpa Core Plus Fund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
Related
SciencePosted by
TheStreet

City Office REIT Announces Agreements To Sell Life Science Portfolio For $576 Million

VANCOUVER, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO) - Get Report ("City Office" or the "Company") announced today that it has entered into definitive agreements to sell all of its holdings in the Sorrento Mesa submarket of San Diego for $576 million. The transactions are expected to generate net proceeds, after estimated closing and transaction costs, of approximately $546 million, which equates to $12.38 per common share. The properties to be sold are unencumbered by debt.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Vislink Technologies, Inc. Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (VISL) - Get Report announced today that on August 16, 2021, Michel Bais was granted an award of 200,000 restricted stock units ("RSUs") of the company outside of the Company's existing equity compensation plans, in connection with Mr. Bais's employment by Mobile Viewpoint B.V., a subsidiary of the company, as its Managing Director. These RSUs were granted as an inducement material to Mr. Bais becoming an employee of Vislink Technologies, Inc., in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ISIGN Media Announces A Shares For Debt Transaction

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. ("iSIGN" or "Company") (TSX-V: ISD) (OTC: ISDSF), a leading provider of interactive mobile proximity marketing and public security alert solutions announced it has entered into a debt settlement arrangement with various individuals in settlement of debts owned of $110,000.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Kadestone Capital Corp. Reports Q2 2021 Financial Results

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Kadestone Capital Corp. ("Kadestone" or the "Company") (TSXV: KDSX) (OTCB: KDCCF), a vertically integrated property company today announced its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Evaluate And Track Laundry Companies | View Company Insights For 100 Laundry Equipment Manufacturers And Suppliers | BizVibe

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has made available 100+ company profiles for the laundry product manufacturers and suppliers category on its B2B platform. Companies listed in this product category are primarily engaged in manufacturing or supplying various types of laundry machines and related products (such as commercial laundry machines, laundry baskets, laundry detergent, etc.). Companies which provide various laundry services (such as laundry equipment leasing) are also included in the category.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Sanctuary Wealth Welcomes Ausperity Private Wealth

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite advisors, welcomes Ausperity Private Wealth to its network of firms adopting partnered independence. Based in Moorestown, NJ and led by Founder and Senior Managing Partner Robert "Rory" O'Hara, CFP ®, Ausperity Private Wealth has $500 million in client assets under management and represents the second team in New Jersey and eighth from Merrill Lynch to choose partnered independence with Sanctuary Wealth this year. Previously known as The O'Hara Group at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, all the members of the four-person team are under 40 years old yet offer clients a combined 40 years of professional experience. Team leader Rory O'Hara was ranked the #3 advisor in New Jersey on Forbes' "America's Top Next Generation Wealth Advisors" last year, his fourth consecutive year of receiving that recognition.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Bidi Vapor Announces Defensive Strategy For Dynamic ENDS Market

MELBOURNE, Fla., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bidi Vapor, LLC ("Bidi Vapor"), the maker of the BIDI ® Stick disposable electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS), announced today that the company will deploy a multi-prong strategy to combat the flood of illegal and subpar ENDS products that have entered the market.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

CTS Corporation Declares A Dividend

LISLE, Ill., Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CTS Corporation (CTS) - Get Report declared a cash dividend of $0.04 per share, payable November 5, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 1, 2021. About CTS. CTS (CTS) - Get...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

East Stone Acquisition Corporation Announces Sponsor Approval Of Extension Of Deadline To Complete Business Combination

Burlington, MA, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- East Stone Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: ESSCU), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company ("East Stone"), announced today that its sponsor, Double Venture Holdings Limited (the "Sponsor"), has requested that East Stone extend the date by which East Stone has to consummate a business combination from August 24, 2021 to November 24, 2021 (the "Extension"). The Extension is the second of up to two three-month extensions permitted under East Stone's governing documents. In connection with such Extension, the Sponsor has notified East Stone that it intends to cause an aggregate of $1,380,000 to be deposited into East Stone's trust account on or before August 24, 2021. The Extension provides East Stone with additional time to complete its proposed business combination with JHD Holdings (Cayman) Limited ("JHD"), an innovative merchant enablement platform serving lower-tier cities in China.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Management Proposal And Manual For Extraordinary General Meeting

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XPart S.A. (" XPart" or " Company") informs its shareholders and the market in general that it has disclosed, on this date, the Management Proposal and Manual of the Extraordinary General Meeting of XPart to be held virtually, through electronic platform, on October 1, 2021, at 11:00 am, in order to vote upon, among other matters, the incorporation of the Company by XP Inc., a publicly-held company with shares traded on the NASDAQ.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of View, Inc. F/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (VIEW) Investors

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of those who acquired View, Inc. ("View" or the "Company") (VIEW) f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II ("CF II") securities during the period between November 30, 2020 and August 16, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until October 18, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

GFL Environmental Inc. Announces Change Of Auditor To KPMG LLP

VAUGHAN, ON, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) - Get Report (TSX: GFL) ("GFL" or the "Company") today announced that it has changed its auditor from Deloitte LLP ("Deloitte") to KPMG LLP ("KPMG") effective August 20, 2021. At the request of the Company, Deloitte resigned as the...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II Extends Tender Offer Related To Business Combination With Navitas Until 11:59 P.m., September 17, 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (LOKB) ("Live Oak II"), announced today that it is extending its previously announced offer to acquire all issued and allotted ordinary shares and preferred shares of Navitas Semiconductor Limited, a private company limited by shares organized under the Laws of Ireland ("Navitas Ireland") and domesticated as a limited liability company in the State of Delaware as Navitas Semiconductor Ireland, LLC ("Navitas Delaware" and, together with Navitas Ireland, "Navitas"), other than outstanding restricted shares of Navitas Ireland granted pursuant to Navitas' 2020 Equity Incentive Plan, until September 17, 2021, at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, unless the offer is further extended or withdrawn by Live Oak II.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

KONE Announces Anthony Beckley Leader Of Americas Finance

LISLE, Ill., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, is pleased to announce that Anthony Beckley has joined the organization as Senior Vice President - Finance, Americas and is a member of KONE's Global Finance Leadership Team. In his new role Beckley will lead the Americas Finance organization across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
EnvironmentPosted by
TheStreet

American National Urges Claims Preparedness For Tropical Storm Henri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Tropical Storm Henri approaches the Northeast, American National Insurance Company strongly encourages its policyholders to prepare for their insurance needs. If you are an American National policyholder:. There are several ways to report a claim (to ensure efficient claims service, check...
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Pomerantz Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Class Action Against ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. F/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II And Certain Officers And Directors - ATIP; FVAC

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. ("ATI" or the "Company") f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II ("FVAC") (ATIP) (NYSE: ATIP.WS) (FVAC) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division, and docketed under 21-cv-04349, is on behalf of persons and entities that: (a) purchased or otherwise acquired ATI securities between April 1, 2021 and July 23, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"); and/or (b) held FVAC Class A common stock as of May 24, 2021 and were eligible to vote at FVAC's June 15, 2021 special meeting. Plaintiffs pursue claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").

Comments / 0

Community Policy