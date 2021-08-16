Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

IIROC Trading Resumption - SPOT

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: GoldSpot Discoveries Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: SPOT

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 11:45 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
42K+
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vancouver#Cnw#Iiroc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

White Gold Corp. Announces Commencement Of Trading On The OTCQX Best Market

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of trading of the Company's common shares on the QTCQX Best Market under the ticker symbol of WHGOF. The OTCQX® Best Market (the "OTCQX") is the highest market tier of OTC Markets on which 11,000 U.S. and global securities trade and is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com. B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as the Company's OTCQX sponsor.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. ("TDF") Announces Distribution

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (TDF) - Get Report today announced a total distribution of $2.4022, comprised of short-term capital gains of $0.9258 per share and long-term capital gains of $1.4764 per share, payable on September 20, 2021, to shareholders of record on September 3, 2021 (Ex-Dividend Date: September 2, 2021).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Trading Down 4%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)’s stock price was down 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.29. Approximately 43,570 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,181,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.
Marketstheblockresearch.com

A look at trading fees across spot exchanges

Luno, Liquid, Binance US, and FTX are the cheapest spot exchanges overall. Huobi, Gemini, Bitstamp, and Coinbase are the most expensive exchanges. Join The Block Research for exclusive research like this. Gain access to this research piece and 100s of others, including ecosystem maps, company profiles, and topics spanning DeFi,...
modernreaders.com

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) PT Lowered to C$0.15 at National Bank Financial

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NCU. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $6.41 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Novare Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,795 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $6,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 462,468 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 898.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 513,925 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 462,468 shares during the quarter. The Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises about 1.1% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $36,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Short Interest Update

IShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,090,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the July 15th total of 13,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,718,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

IAG has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.84.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Lithium Americas Corp. owns Lithium Nevada and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oilbased drilling fluids, coatings and specialty chemicals. Lithium Americas Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “. LAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 498,700 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the July 15th total of 429,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Financial Review: ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) and DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY)

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) and DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership. Analyst Ratings. This is a breakdown of recent ratings...
EconomyBenzinga

MSCI Signs License Agreement with HKEX to Launch MSCI China A 50 Connect Index Futures

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, announced today that it has signed a license agreement with Hong Kong Futures Exchange Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEX"), to allow HKEX to launch an index futures contract based on the new MSCI China A 50 Connect Index, subject to regulatory approvals.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Comments / 0

Community Policy