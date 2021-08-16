Mission Rock Residential Signed On To Manage New Metro Atlanta Apartment Community

Cancel
ATLANTA, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Rock Residential , a Denver-based multifamily property management company, is pleased to announce its newest management contract for 45Eighty Dunwoody Apartment Homes . The company has been issued the management deal by Hamilton Zanze Real Estate Investors .

45Eighty Dunwoody is a community offering 204 apartment homes in Dunwoody, Georgia, conveniently located near Interstate 285 just northeast of downtown Atlanta. Dunwoody has become a popular residential suburban destination for the Atlanta workforce, due to its 15-minute downtown commute. The highly trafficked Perimeter Mall is located very close by, as well as Brook Run Park, and the Spruill Center for the Arts.

"We're thrilled to bring the 45Eighty Dunwoody Apartment Homes into the Mission Rock Residential portfolio," said Meredith Wright, President of Mission Rock Residential. "This exceptional community already offers residents a destination they are proud to call home - we look forward to adding our award-winning management style to further enhance the resident experience and strengthen the sense of community."

45Eighty Dunwoody is a pet-friendly community and offers one, two, and three-bedroom homes. Community amenities include a swimming pool and poolside cabanas, a state-of-the-art fitness center, an on-site dog park, and valet waste removal. These wonderful amenities combine to give community members an upscale experience.

Inside the apartment homes you'll find large closets, washers and dryers, wood-style flooring, smart thermostats, extra storage, private patios, balconies and more.

Dunwoody is regularly ranked as one of Atlanta's fastest growing suburbs, known for its pleasant weather and lower cost of living. Home to Georgia State University- Perimeter College, the corporate headquarters of InterContinental Hotels, and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution offices, Dunwoody also ranks high for its attractiveness to families due to its location in the DeKalb County School System.

To learn more, visit https://www.missionrockresidential.com/apartments/ga/dunwoody/45eighty-dunwoody/.

About Mission Rock Residential Mission Rock Residential was established in 2012. The company now manages 119 multifamily properties and over 28,000 residential units across the United States. With a team of more than 700 full time employees, the company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. The company was also named one of the Best Places to Work in Multifamily in 2019, NAA's 2021 Best Places to Work, and 2021 Top Place to Work by the Denver Post. For additional information, visit www.missionrockresidential.com.

Media contact: Nicole Marshall 316622@email4pr.com 504-644-7335

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mission-rock-residential-signed-on-to-manage-new-metro-atlanta-apartment-community-301355961.html

SOURCE Mission Rock Residential

