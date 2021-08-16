Everything You Didn’t Notice About the World of Free Guy
In the action-fantasy-comedy Free Guy, Ryan Reynolds’s character Guy leaps out of bed each morning to cheerily greet the mundanities of life in Free City, where spectacular death lurks around every corner. Helicopters swoop between buildings strafing gunfire, super cars peel through the streets leaving shattered glass and broken bodies in their wake, punk rockers in wraparound shades sucker punch passersby — or they burst into the local bank where Guy works, bazookas a-blazing. Reynolds’s nerdy bank teller, it turns out, is an NPC — a Non-Player Character, or a video game’s version of an “extra” — in a Grand Theft Auto–esque gaming reality. At the outset, our titular also-ran has no idea what separates him from the “sunglasses people.”www.vulture.com
Comments / 0