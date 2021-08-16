Everything You Didn’t Notice About the World of Free Guy

Aw, snap. Earth is feeling the effects of half the population suddenly snapping back to reality (ope, there goes gravity) and the Eternals are finally reemerging to do something about it. For 7,000 years, the Eternals minded their own business battling “deviants,” alien monsters even uglier than Thanos, “instructed” to let humans fight their own battles. Though we do see these ageless celestial beings land on Earth in ancient times and gift humans technologies like irrigation and knives in the teaser below. We won’t dwell on this because it’s a Chloé Zhao comic-book movie and it doesn’t have to make sense and it only has to look beautiful and feel emotionally resonant, and this teaser does both. Hayek plays the leader of these beings, whose ranks include Angelina Jolie, Brian Tyree Henry, Barry Keoghan, swole Kumail Nanjiani, and Gemma Chan. There’s also Richard Madden, who provides a laugh when he slams into a table before confirming it’s not made out of vibranium. “Fall collection,” Henry deadpans. “Ikea.” Be careful with that arm, Richard Madden! We have a hard enough time trying to tell you and Sebastian Stan apart! Eternals is out November 5, giving you plenty of time to rewatch The Old Guard beforehand and build a comparative argument.