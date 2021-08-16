The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf Review
The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf will debut on Netflix on Aug. 23. A prequel to The Witcher Season 1 that also sets up characters and events that will be important to Season 2 of the Netflix show, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is torn between the franchise’s future and its past. While it’s filled with lore and character building that might please dedicated fans, the split focus keeps the animated film from feeling like a story that can really stand on its own.www.ign.com
Comments / 0