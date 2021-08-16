Cancel
Nashville, TN

Fall opening set for two W Nashville restaurants

By William Williams
Nashville Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleW Nashville in The Gulch will be home to two restaurants — The Dutch and Carne Mare — to be overseen by chef Andrew Carmellini and to open this fall. According to a release, The Dutch will offer a lively atmosphere and American comfort food, whereas Carne Mare will counter with a more formal and cosmopolitan vibe and elevated menu. The main address of the hotel, an official opening date for which has not been announced, is 300 12th Ave. S.

