Fall opening set for two W Nashville restaurants

W Nashville in The Gulch will be home to two restaurants — The Dutch and Carne Mare — to be overseen by chef Andrew Carmellini and to open this fall. According to a release, The Dutch will offer a lively atmosphere and American comfort food, whereas Carne Mare will counter with a more formal and cosmopolitan vibe and elevated menu. The main address of the hotel, an official opening date for which has not been announced, is 300 12th Ave. S.