As someone famous once said, "Justice is like a train that is always late." Well, I say, "Better late than never." Justice triumphs once again!. According to a media statement from the Berkshire District Attorney's Office, a conviction was finally secured for an assault and battery case dating from 2016. The Berkshire DA's Office secured a state prison sentence of a Pittsfield man who broke into a woman’s home and attacked her with a hammer.