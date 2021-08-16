Cancel
Highland County, OH

Dog Pound Pet of the Week

By Times Gazette
Times Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis tri-color spotted rollover is Mandy, a breed all her own, the sweetest dog in town and the Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week. Around 3 years old and 48 pounds, Mandy is shy at first but she loves people and is happy to be as up close and personal as needed. Her favorite sports are hanging out, curling up and lounging around. To meet this sweet girl, make an appointment with the Highland County Dog Pound by calling 937-393-8191.

