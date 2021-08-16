Three Kids Suffer Life Threatening Injuries After Sunday Accident
Three kids suffered life threatening injuries after a two-vehicle car crash north of Elk Point Sunday afternoon. According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, a 1995 Chevy Pickup truck was southbound on Interstate 90 at 1:30 PM when a safe box loaded on the pickup fell onto the roadway. A 2003 GMC Yukon, traveling southbound behind the pickup, swerved to avoid the box. The Yukon left the roadway, entered the west ditch, went through a fenced field and crashed into an embankment.www.kynt1450.com
