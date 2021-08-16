Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elk Point, SD

Three Kids Suffer Life Threatening Injuries After Sunday Accident

kynt1450.com
 5 days ago

Three kids suffered life threatening injuries after a two-vehicle car crash north of Elk Point Sunday afternoon. According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, a 1995 Chevy Pickup truck was southbound on Interstate 90 at 1:30 PM when a safe box loaded on the pickup fell onto the roadway. A 2003 GMC Yukon, traveling southbound behind the pickup, swerved to avoid the box. The Yukon left the roadway, entered the west ditch, went through a fenced field and crashed into an embankment.

www.kynt1450.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jefferson, SD
Elk Point, SD
Traffic
Elk Point, SD
Accidents
State
South Dakota State
Elk Point, SD
Crime & Safety
City
Elk Point, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Chevy#Gmc Yukon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Related
U.S. PoliticsFOXBusiness

US considers ordering commercial airlines to help in Afghan evacuation

The Biden administration is planning a dramatic ramp-up of its airlift from Kabul by making preparations to compel major U.S. airlines to help with the transportation of tens of thousands of evacuees from Afghanistan, while expanding the number of U.S. military bases that could house Afghans. The White House is...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Tropical Storm Grace moves through Mexico, kills 8

VERACRUZ, Mexico — Tropical Storm Grace weakened on Saturday, drenching coastal and inland areas after a second landfall in the country in two days. At least eight people died, authorities said. The storm had lost power while crossing over the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday, swirling through Mexico’s main tourist strip,...
AdvocacyPosted by
The Hill

Hundreds arrested in anti-lockdown protests in Australia

Australian police arrested more than 250 people on Saturday during anti-lockdown protests across the country. Residents of Sydney and its home state of New South Wales were placed under extended coronavirus stay-at-home orders earlier this month as a result of a record number of daily infections in the area. On...
CollegesPosted by
Fox News

University of Virginia disrenrolls over 200 students for failing to comply with vaccine mandate

More than 200 University of Virginia students who didn’t comply with the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement have been disenrolled ahead of the fall semester. The school disenrolled 238 students, including 49 students who were enrolled in fall courses, The Virginian-Pilot reported. That may mean that "a good number" of the remaining students "may not have been planning to return to the University this fall at all," university spokesperson Brian Coy said.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

Appeals court won't block Biden administration's eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court declined Friday to block the federal moratorium on evictions that was imposed as a way to keep renters housed during the Covid-19 pandemic. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejected an effort by a group of property owners to put the moratorium on hold. The opponents had earlier asked a federal judge to block the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium, but the judge denied the request.

Comments / 1

Community Policy