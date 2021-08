The last couple of years have been pretty eventful for Britney Spears. After cancelling what would have been her second Las Vegas residency show “Dominion” in 2019, the pop star began working to dismantle her conservatorship under father Jamie Spears as well as manage her own health and wellbeing. With all of the legal and familial drama surrounding her conservatorship case – especially Spears previously stepping away from performing under the conservatorship – it seemed unlikely that the former Mouseketeer would take to the stage anytime soon. That is, until now.