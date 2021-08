The quickest way to reach the summit of Mount Agamenticus is simply to drive to the top, but what’s the fun of that? This is especially true for a dog that wants to get some exercise along the way. Dogs on leashes are allowed in the “Mount A” Conservation Region. The 10,000-plus acres offer plenty of room to roam, while a network of 14 well-marked trails provides guidance to the dogs’ owners. Even going only halfway up the mountain via the Ring Trail Loop is a worthwhile adventure, with highlights including good vantage points and the remnants of a former ski area.