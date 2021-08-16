Cancel
Afghanistan

Afghanistan Crisis: Film Personalities Pray for the Country As Taliban Take Over, Says ‘May Lord Give You Strength To Fight These Fascists’

By Vicky Sequeira
newsbrig.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpressing concerns over Taliban’s control on Afghanistan, members of the Hindi film industry — Kabir Khan, Sonu Sood, Swara Bhasker and Shekhar Kapur — said their thoughts and prayers are with the people of Afghanistan.The Taliban swept into Kabul on Sunday after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, bringing a stunning end to a two-decade campaign in which the US and its allies had tried to transform Afghanistan. Rhea Chakraborty Expresses Concern for Women in Afghanistan As Taliban Take Over the Country (View Post).

