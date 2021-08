I've talked about this a lot on the air, but the TV show Jeopardy played a BIG role in my life growing up. No matter what everyone had going on we would all gather around the TV at 7:30 and watch it as a family. If you knew the answer you were supposed to shout it out (loud enough for Alex to hear you all the way in California). If someone got it right you'd congratulate that person on a job well done. "GOOD JOB, DAD!" Just like that. We also got in the habit of BOOing or YAYing the categories depending on how we felt about them. If the category was Musical Theater we would "YAY" it. If it was European Mathematicians we would give it a "BOO". I come from a weird family but are you really surprised?