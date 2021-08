Several countries and institutions have recently worked to make the process of restituting Nazi-looted artifacts more seamless, but Poland isn’t one of them: recently, Andrzej Duda, the President of Poland, signed a law that would make this process much more difficult to complete. Specifically, Duda reduced the country’s statute of limitations when it comes to all charges regarding allegedly stolen property, which significantly reduces the chances of restitution of Nazi-looted artwork from the country. Yair Lapid, the Foreign Minister of Israel, went so far as to call Duda’s move “antisemitic and immoral.” Representatives from the United States also reacted negatively.