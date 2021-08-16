Blue Origin sues U.S. government over SpaceX lunar lander contract

One of Blue Origin’s top engineers has left the aircraft maker to join its main competitor, SpaceX. Nitin Arora is said to have been working on the Blue Origin lunar lander when he left. It’s unclear why he decided to leave, but Elon Musk’s SpaceX recently won a $ 2.9 billion contract with NASA to build a new lunar landing craft, which may have contributed to his decision. Blue Origin had offered its lunar lander for the project, which would take humans back to the moon by 2024.