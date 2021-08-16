Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Blue Origin sues U.S. government over SpaceX lunar lander contract

By Syndicated Content
mymixfm.com
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin sued the U.S government over NASA's decision to award a $2.9 billion lunar lander contract to Elon Musk's SpaceX. Blue Origin's lawsuit filed in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims Friday "challenges NASA's unlawful and improper evaluation of proposals," the company said in a court filing. Last month, the Government Accountability Office sided with NASA over its decision to pick a single lunar lander provider, rejecting Blue Origin's protest.

SpaceX
NASA
Economy
Politics
Industry
Aerospace & Defense
Entrepreneur

Jeff Bezos succeeded: NASA suspends Elon Musk's contract with SpaceX due to demand from Blue Origin

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. This Thursday, the United States Space Agency (NASA) voluntarily decided to suspend the contract it signed with Elon Musk's company SpaceX to collaborate on the Artemis Moon mission, the project that seeks to bring humans to the Moon again. This as a result of the lawsuit filed by the aerospace company Blue Origin , owned by Jeff Bezos , alleging irregularities in the selection process.
Aerospace & Defense
NASASpaceFlight.com

Blue Origin General Discussion Thread 3

Top talent departs Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin as NASA lander fight escalates. Blue Origin has lost a number of key leaders and lead engineers this summer, CNBC has learned, with most leaving in the weeks after founder Jeff Bezos’ spaceflight. Several of the engineers that left were part of Blue...
Aerospace & Defense
Rebel Yell

The Cowardly Engineer Jeff Bezos by Elon Musk

One of Blue Origin’s top engineers has left the aircraft maker to join its main competitor, SpaceX. Nitin Arora is said to have been working on the Blue Origin lunar lander when he left. It’s unclear why he decided to leave, but Elon Musk’s SpaceX recently won a $ 2.9 billion contract with NASA to build a new lunar landing craft, which may have contributed to his decision. Blue Origin had offered its lunar lander for the project, which would take humans back to the moon by 2024.
Business
Popular Science

Jeff Bezos is suing NASA. Here's why.

Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin has filed a lawsuit against NASA, accusing the government agency of improperly evaluating proposals. This is the latest move Bezos has made after months of criticizing NASA’s decision to pick Blue Origin’s longtime rival SpaceX as the recipient of a $2.9 billion contract to get astronauts back on the moon.
Hawthorne, CA
Los Angeles Business Journal

NASA Pauses Lunar Lander Deal With SpaceX

NASA has halted its contract with Hawthorne-based Space Exploration Technologies Corp. for the Human Landing System until November due to a lawsuit protesting the award filed by Jeff Bezos’ aerospace company Blue Origin. On Aug 19, the Court of Federal Claims released a schedule for South Kent, Wash.-based Blue Origin’s...
Aerospace & Defense
citizensjournal.us

Bezos Wants A Moon Landing Contract So Badly He's Suing NASA To Get One

Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin sued NASA on Monday after it awarded a lunar landing contract to Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Blue Origin filed a complaint Monday in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims following NASA’s April decision to award SpaceX the $2.9 billion contract to construct a lunar lander known as a Human Landing System (HLS) as part of NASA’s Artemis program. The space agency was expected to offer contracts but awarded only one, citing budget constraints.
Aerospace & Defense
spacepolicyonline.com

NASA "Pauses" HLS Contract With SpaceX

In light of Blue Origin’s lawsuit against NASA for awarding only SpaceX a contract for a lunar lander, NASA has “voluntarily paused work” with SpaceX. Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos is suing NASA in the Court of Federal Claims insisting NASA’s acquisition decision was flawed even though the Government Accountability Office rejected the company’s protest.
Aerospace & Defense
Universe Today

Musk Says That Refueling Starship for Lunar Landings Will Take 8 Launches (Maybe 4)

The fight over who gets to take the Artemis astronauts back to the Moon continues! It all began when NASA announced that they had awarded the contract for its Human Landing System (HLS), the reusable lunar lander that would ferry the Artemis III astronauts to the lunar surface. This decision did not sit well with the other two finalists, Blue Origin and Dynetics, who appealed the decision because NASA was showing “favoritism.”
World
ValueWalk

Elon Musk Open To Building Tesla Gigafactory in Kabul After Phonecall With Top Taliban Commander

TALIBAN CONTROLLED KABUL, Afghanistan – Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO and entrepreneur Elon Musk announced on Twitter he had a ‘productive’ call with a top Taliban commander, citing the Taliban plan to bring Afghanistan into the future. Musk cites the Taliban as saying “Tesla is welcomed to Kabul with open arms to build a Gigafactory to produce Tesla’s that would make transportation for Taliban warriors easier.”
Foreign Policy
Recoil

Updated: State Department Bans Import of Russian Ammo on Spurious Grounds

Even as America attempts to recover from the Ammunition Crisis of 2020, the access to ammo becomes more complicated as the State Department under President Biden imposes a ban on the importation of Russian ammunition and firearms late on Friday, August 20th, 2021. The new sanctions immediately deny the importation of firearms and ammunition, citing the alleged poisoning of an Aleksey Navalny, with a prohibited nerve agent Novichok. While the condemnation of the poisoning can be understood, the correlation to a ban on ammunition and firearms raises questions.
Foreign Policy
outdoorchannelplus.com

Biden Administration Bans Importing Russian Ammo

Ammo supplies haven't been great, but the supply was starting to improve. That improvement trend likely will evaporate with the announcement of Russian Ammo being banned from import into the U.S. Here's what we know. The Russian-ammo import ban news came late in the day on August 20, 2021, when...
Foreign Policy
Posted by
Reuters

Taiwan says China wants to 'emulate' the Taliban

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan’s foreign minister accused China on Saturday of wanting to “emulate” the Taliban, saying the island that Beijing claims as sovereign Chinese territory did not wish to be subject to communism or crimes against humanity. The rapid fall of the U.S.-backed Afghan government has sparked heated debate...

