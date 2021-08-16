Jay Cutler Dropped By Uber Eats Over Stance on Masks in School

Following Tuesday’s news that Mike Muriano (previously NFL Network’s vice president & executive producer, studio & remote content) was headed to Amazon as executive producer of live sports, NFL Media (the league’s combined media operations arm, overseeing NFL Network, NFL Films, the NFL RedZone channel, and their app and website content) has announced a promotion for Charlie Yook that will see him taking over some of Muriano’s old responsibilities. Yook has been with NFL Network since 2006 and has overseen NFL draft production for them since 2014 (including his notable reaction to his favourite team, the Bears, drafting Mitch Trubisky in 2017); he’s now been named executive producer of NFL Media. Here’s more on that from a NFL release: