Jay Cutler Dropped By Uber Eats Over Stance on Masks in School

By Vicky Sequeira
newsbrig.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA commercial with Jay Cutler? Uber Eats changed the channel. On Aug. 13, the retired quarterback took to Twitter to reveal his upcoming commercial with the food delivery platform was no more. “Lost a commercial with Uber eats partnering with the NFL,” he tweeted. . “Was going to film in...

