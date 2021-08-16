Cancel
Clifton Collins Jr. Signs With CAA

By Vicky Sequeira
newsbrig.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor, producer and director Clifton Collins Jr. has signed with CAA. Collins most recently starred in and executive produced the independent feature “Jockey.” The film premiered in competition at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, with Collins earning the Dramatic Special Jury Award for best actor. News Brig’s Peter Debruge referred...

