Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stilwell, OK

Rising Stars Ranch raises bulls for competitions

By JOSH FOURKILLER Multimedia Specialist
cherokeephoenix.org
 4 days ago

STILWELL – Cherokee Nation citizen Diamond Thomison, along with her husband Casey Thomison, raise and produce bucking bulls at their home on the Rising Stars Ranch. “I grew up in the rodeo industry, and my parents and my grandparents all worked rodeos and I traveled all the time.” Diamond said. “Casey and I met in 2008, and he had already started raising some bulls. Once we got together, it was just something that was just kind of a passion for both of us.”

www.cherokeephoenix.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Pets & Animals
City
Stilwell, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulls#Bucking Bull#Rising Stars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Mike Richards steps down as new 'Jeopardy!' host

Mike Richards, the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" who was tapped to succeed Alex Trebek as host of the venerable game show franchise, announced Friday he is stepping aside amid recent scrutiny over past comments about women, Jews and poor people. "I was deeply honored to be asked to host the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy