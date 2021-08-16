Rising Stars Ranch raises bulls for competitions

STILWELL – Cherokee Nation citizen Diamond Thomison, along with her husband Casey Thomison, raise and produce bucking bulls at their home on the Rising Stars Ranch. “I grew up in the rodeo industry, and my parents and my grandparents all worked rodeos and I traveled all the time.” Diamond said. “Casey and I met in 2008, and he had already started raising some bulls. Once we got together, it was just something that was just kind of a passion for both of us.”