The Judds Named Country Music Hall of Fame Inductees for 2021

By Billy Dukes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Judds will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame's class of 2021. Naomi Judd and Wynonna Judd were two of five musicians to be named during a live-streamed press event on Monday (Aug. 16). The mother-daughter duo will enter as a pair during a ceremony next spring,...

Poughkeepsie, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

