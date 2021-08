After 18 months of virtual and hybrid learning, the one thing teachers in Lexington are looking forward to when school starts on Monday is the kids themselves. “I am super excited to get them in here and start loving them,” said Brally Gunter, a second-grade teacher at Charles England Elementary School. “Kids need to feel love and to feel that they are special…My students are my kids and it's so crucial to have that personal connection. The best part for me is to see their faces in person every day.”