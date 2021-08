The saga of Olivia Moultrie, the 15-year-old phenom who accepted a scholarship to play at UNC at the insane age of 11, then decided she was just too good for school and turned pro at age 13—these are all real numbers, folks—continued Wednesday when she scored her first professional goal for the Portland Thorns. It came on a free kick, and because we're caught up in the hype, The Loop gives it an official rating of "absolute firecracker":