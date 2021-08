The Brewers returned Vogelbach (hamstring/foot) to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday to resume his rehab assignment. While rehabbing the strained left hamstring that has kept him on the shelf since late June, Vogelbach posted a monstrous 1.134 OPS in 11 games with Nashville before he was pulled off the rehab assignment after reportedly picking up a foot injury. Since he'll be heading back to Nashville just under a week later, the foot issue shouldn't be a concern for Vogelbach, but that doesn't necessarily mean he'll be activated anytime soon. With Rowdy Tellez excelling in a strong-side platoon at first base, the Brewers don't have the luxury of carrying the lefty-hitting Vogelbach on their bench, given that he's limited defensively to first base. Instead, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel speculates the Brewers will let Vogelbach play regularly at Nashville until his rehab window ends Sept. 1, the same day Milwaukee's 26-man active roster expands to 28.