Georgia Milestones test scores reveal toll of pandemic on students

WXIA 11 Alive
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA — Results are in for the 2020-2021 Georgia Milestones testing, and they're helping shed light on some of the pandemic's impacts on students. According to the Georgia Department of Education, Georgia Milestones was designed to measure students' performance in a typical educational environment. However, due to COVID-19, the 2020-2021 school year brought quarantines, rising cases, and shifting instructional models, which impacted students' education.

