Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

"I thought it was the wrong idea": Barbra Streisand appears to criticize Lady Gaga's 'A Star Is Born'

By Andrea Dresdale
power953.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Lady Gaga's version of A Star Is Born came out in 2018, Barbra Streisand, who starred in the 1976 version of the film, praised it, and Gaga, as "wonderful," and said she "loved it." She also visited the set and gave the film "a blessing," according to director Bradley Cooper. Only now, she appears to be singing a slightly different tune.

www.power953.com

Comments / 3

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Bradley Cooper
Person
Will Smith
Person
Barbra Streisand
Person
Streisand
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Star Is Born#Abc Audio#Australian#Evergreen#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesVulture

Barbra Streisand Says ‘No, No, No, No, No, No’ to a Bohemian Rhapsody–Style Biopic

We’ve found it, the one thing we have in common with actress, chanteuse, and dog-cloning pioneer Barbra Streisand: We both said “No, no, no, no, no, no” to Bohemian Rhapsody. Sort of. On Friday, Streisand appeared on the Just for Variety podcast to discuss her upcoming album of never-before-released tracks from her vaults, as well as the memoir she’s been writing. When asked by host Marc Malkin if she would ever consider doing “a scripted feature along the lines of Elton John’s Rocketman or Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody,” Streisand responded:
Musicnickiswift.com

Inside Taylor Kinney's Love Life Since His Split With Lady Gaga

It's safe to say there are some fans who are still not over Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney's split. Though the two seemed like the perfect match, they ended their engagement in 2016 after four years of dating. The "Born This Way" singer confirmed the breakup in an emotional statement via Instagram at the time. "Taylor and I have always believed we are soulmates. Just like all couples we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break," she wrote. "We are both ambitious artists, hoping to work through long-distance and complicated schedules to continue the simple love we have always shared," Gaga continued. "Please root us on. We're just like everybody else and we really love each other."
Moviesb975.com

Lady Gaga reportedly replaced by Sanda Bullock in upcoming film

Remember that story late last year that Lady Gaga was in talks to join Brad Pitt in a movie called Bullet Train? Well, when the movie’s release date was announced not long ago, Gaga’s name wasn’t among the cast members listed. Now, we apparently know why. The website Collider, which...
Beauty & Fashionmarketresearchtelecast.com

Gucci’s unhappy with the movie about their family starring Lady Gaga

The family Gucci he knows all about power, money, betrayal and death. The story of this surname is well known as the tragic outcome of the murder of Maurizio Gucci ordered by his wife Patrizia Reggiani. A news that shocked the world and today is the engine of a project in Hollywood that seeks to explore relationships within a group of people who had everything.
CelebritiesWebster County Citizen

Barbra Streisand reveals stage name suggestion she rejected

Barbra Streisand was advised to change her name to Barbara Sands when she started her career. The 79-year-old star - the only artist ever to have a number one album in six consecutive decades - refused to remove Streisand from her stage name, but she did erase an "a" from her birth name Barbara to make her moniker more unique.
MoviesPosted by
Outsider.com

Sam Elliott Detailed the Immense Workload Bradley Cooper Had on ‘A Star is Born’: ‘Can’t Say Enough’

Sam Elliott gets a lot of credit for being a dedicated individual and actor both. However, he shared in an interview with Ain’t It Cool News that actor Bradley Cooper shares a similar work ethic. The interview explored a wide variety of points and roles Sam Elliott partook in previously. However, one of the biggest features throughout the interview touches on Bradley Cooper’s dedication to “A Star Is Born.”
MoviesVulture

Barbra Streisand Doesn’t Want to Take Another Look at 2018’s A Star Is Born

It’s a version three versus version four cinematic smackdown. To your corners! Barbra Streisand, who initially “really liked” the first few minutes of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born, is no longer … lost inside of them … let’s just say. In a new interview with The Sunday Project, Babs recanted her earlier praise for the remake, instead noting how she wished it differed more from her and Kris Kristofferson’s love story from four decades ago. “At first, when I heard it was going to be done again, it was supposed to be Will Smith and Beyoncé, and I thought, that’s interesting. Really make it different again. Different kind of music, integrated actors, I thought that was a great idea,” she explained. “So I was surprised when I saw how alike it was to the version that I did in 1976.” Streisand added that while she “thought it was the wrong idea,” she “can’t argue with [the] success” of the film and its shallows. “I don’t care so much about success as I do originality,” she put it. Well, the Oscars agreed.
CelebritiesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Barbra Streisand Says She Hates Performing Live

Barbra Streisand is a legendary singer. Unfortunately for her fans, she doesn’t often do live performances. The reason? She actually hates doing them. In part, she has stage fright, even after all of these years performing. Another thing is that she doesn’t like to have dress fittings. Barbra said, “I...
Theater & Dancepapermag.com

Trevi Moran Is Ready to Show You All Her 'Faces'

Trevi Moran is nothing if not self-aware. "I'm so psychotic," she admits on the chorus of "Faces," a single about her everyday rollercoaster of emotions. "I got this feeling in my soul, demonic/ I don't know how to take control, but I like it." While the internet sensation has been dabbling in music for some time, this marks her reintroduction to the world as a trans woman with a brand new name — more open and true to herself than ever before.
MusicETOnline.com

Rising Pop Artist Grace Gaustad Talks New Music and Friendship With Mentor Mariska Hargitay (Exclusive)

Rising indie artist Grace Gaustad is gearing up to release her debut album, BLKBX: wht r u hding, into the world. The highly anticipated project is set to release on Sept. 10, but the 19-year-old has been gifting fans ahead of the multi-format concept album's debut by releasing original songs and music videos every week leading up to the big day, including Friday's release of "Jupiter."
CelebritiesDelaware County Daily Times

Barbra Streisand mocked her husband's hair on their first date

Barbra Streisand ridiculed her husband's hair style on their first date. The 79-year-old Hollywood icon has been married to actor-and-director James Brolin, 81, since 1998 and the pair first met on a blind date two years earlier. The bare-faced and short-haired look was not exactly what Barbra was expecting at...

Comments / 3

Community Policy