Congress should continue updating the retirement system

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-OR) today released the Decent, Affordable, Safe Housing for All Act (DASH Act), which would make substantial investments in affordable housing, addressing both supply and demand needs, with the goal of ending homelessness. This comprehensive bill — which includes both tax and spending measures — seeks to ensure all families with children experiencing homelessness are able to receive a voucher within the next five years; expands health, child care, financial, and nutrition services for families and individuals; increases the production of affordable housing; and invests in homeownership in underserved communities. The production provisions in the bill would result in more than three million additional homes.