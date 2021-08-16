Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden: 'I Do Not Regret My Decision' To Withdraw From Afghanistan

Posted by 
Alabama Public Radio
Alabama Public Radio
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

President Biden on Monday defended his decision to withdraw the U.S. military from Afghanistan despite the swift Taliban takeover of the country and chaotic scenes unfolding in its capital of Kabul as people crowd the airport in an effort to flee. "I am president of the United States of America,...

www.apr.org

Comments / 2

Alabama Public Radio

Alabama Public Radio

Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
15K+
Post
631K+
Views
ABOUT

We are Alabama Public Radio

 http://apr.org/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Scalise
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Npr#U S Embassy#Republicans#Cbs#Democrats#Al Qaida#The White House#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
White House
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Fact check: Biden claims al Qaeda is 'gone' from Afghanistan. Then the Pentagon confirms it's still there

Washington (CNN) — Defending the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, President Joe Biden said at the White House on Friday: "Look, let's put this thing in perspective. What interest do we have in Afghanistan at this point, with al Qaeda gone? We went to Afghanistan for the express purpose of getting rid of al Qaeda in Afghanistan as well as -- as well as -- getting Osama bin Laden. And we did."
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Resistance to Taliban is doomed, says Russian envoy to Afghanistan

MOSCOW, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Russia's ambassador to Afghanistan praised the conduct of the Taliban on Friday in the days since its takeover, saying there was no alternative to the hardline Islamist group and resistance to it would fail. The comments by Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov reflect efforts by Russia to...
POTUSMSNBC

Trump's own security adviser blames him for Taliban surrender

President Biden has offered his most forceful defense yet of the nation’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, a withdrawal that most Americans support. At the same time, some of Donald Trump’s own top advisers are blaming Trump for much of the chaos now occurring in Afghanistan. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the situation.Aug. 20, 2021.
U.S. PoliticsIndiana Gazette

Biden administration repeats history

History has repeated itself. It is an adage that those who fail to remember or who refuse to be taught by their mistakes are doomed to repeat them. So it is with the Biden administration. First mistake: Don’t announce to the enemy your plans. In Iraq Obama/Biden announced withdrawal. What...
Foreign Policycitizensjournal.us

EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans To Propose Bill Forcing Biden Administration To Reveal How Much US Weaponry Taliban Seized During Takeover

Added by Greg Albaugh on August 19, 2021. Tags: Afghan Security Forces, drones, National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), Taliban, terrorist allies, The Daily Caller New Foundation, Thomas Catenacci, U.S. taxpayers, UH-60 Black Hawks. Republicans on the House Armed Services Committee plan to offer legislation that would require the Biden administration...
POTUSAOL Corp

Chris Cuomo compares Biden to Trump for refusing to admit Afghan withdrawal has gone poorly

Chris Cuomo went after President Biden on Cuomo Prime Time Wednesday, comparing him to former President Trump. Days after the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan turned into absolute chaos in the capital city of Kabul, Biden maintained that there was nothing the U.S. could have done to stop that from happening. Cuomo drew a connection between that and Trump’s inability to admit anything ever went wrong with anything he did as president.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Atlantic

Biden Is Betting Americans Will Forget About Afghanistan

Call it the White House’s dream scenario: In the end, the voters don’t blame Joe Biden. The president’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan simply aligns him with everyone else who has given up on the notion that the military could mold a fractious country into a stable democratic ally. The administration is hoping that grisly images of desperate Afghans clinging to a C-17 fade, replaced by collective relief that no more Americans will die in a murky, brutal war that spanned two decades and four presidencies.
MilitaryThe New Yorker

David Petraeus on American Mistakes in Afghanistan

David Petraeus, the retired four-star Army general, served in the military for nearly four decades, eventually becoming the most famous and revered member of the armed forces during the war on terror and the war in Iraq. Known for developing a new theory of counter-insurgency, which emphasized winning the support of civilians rather than seizing territory, Petraeus was placed in charge of all troops in Iraq by President George W. Bush in 2007 and oversaw the so-called surge of forces meant to turn around a faltering war effort. In 2010, President Barack Obama, who had ordered a surge of troops in Afghanistan—a move opposed by then Vice-President Joe Biden—appointed General Petraeus the commander of forces in that country. Petraeus retired from the military the following year, and went on to serve as Obama’s C.I.A. director. He resigned from that post in 2012, after providing classified information to his biographer, Paula Broadwell, with whom he was having an affair. Petraeus later pleaded guilty to one count of mishandling classified information. He is now a partner in the global investment firm K.K.R. and chairman of the K.K.R. Global Institute.
MilitaryBirmingham Star

US troops to stay in Afghanistan till all Americans out

Washington [US], August 19 (ANI): US President Joe Biden has committed to keeping US troops in Afghanistan until every American is evacuated, even if that means maintaining a military presence there beyond his August 31 deadline for withdrawal. "US is committed to getting every American out of Afghanistan -- even...
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

'We know that al Qaeda is a presence' in Afghanistan: Penta

Washington DC [US], August 21 (ANI): The United States on Friday acknowledged the presence of al Qaeda in Afghanistan amid its large-scale evacuation from the war-torn country. Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said that the presence of al Qaeda is not significant enough to merit a threat to our homeland...
WorldSioux City Journal

PAT BUCHANAN: Aftermath of an Afghanistan debacle

In Afghanistan, the mission failure appears complete. The trillion-dollar project to plant Western democracy in a Muslim nation historically fabled for driving out imperial intruders has crashed and burned after 20 years, and the Taliban are suddenly back in power. After investing scores of billions in training and arming a...

Comments / 2

Community Policy