LEAP into Summer at Eat the Frog Fitness

Robbie Raugh, RN and fitness and wellness expert says you can’t out exercise a bad diet. If you want to be fit and healthy, you need to eat healthy. It’s summer and salads are a thing for everyone. Robbie has two examples of delicious healthy salads. One is a cucumber blueberry salad, and she says the blueberries are high in antioxidants, which help to fight free radicals and help to prevent cancer and things like that. The other salad displayed is a kale salad. A kale salad is high in phytonutrients and is wonderful for you. She added some radishes, apples, and some walnuts. Robbie says raw vegetables help to sweep your digestive system. She goes on to say you are cleansing your digestive system and you are feeding and fueling your body and it also keeps your digestive system humming throughout the day. With both of the salads she added a little balsamic vinaigrette and a little bit of oil, salt and pepper.