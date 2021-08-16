LEAP into Summer at Eat the Frog Fitness
(Katia Barbera) Let’s leap into Summer with a few fitness tips from Eat the Frog:. As we kick off Summer it’s always important to stay hydrated. On average an individual should have half their body weight in ounces of water daily. Water is essential for optimal health. Proper hydration prevents constipation, mood swings, kidney stones, and overheating. Water helps increase energy and relieves fatigue. Since your brain is mostly water, drinking helps you think, focus, and concentrate better and be more alert. It also promotes weight loss, flushes out toxins, and improves skin complexion.www.thewgmagazine.com
Comments / 0