Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

Ticks invade CT in record numbers

By Greg Little
Posted by 
WTIC News Talk 1080
WTIC News Talk 1080
 5 days ago

Dr. Goudarz Molaei is the fact that the number of tick submissions has far exceeded previous years and another peak is anticipated in October. He says no known eradication system exists.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

WTIC News Talk 1080

WTIC News Talk 1080

Hartford, CT
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Hartford.

 https://www.audacy.com/wtic
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Ticks#Conn#Gulf Coast#Conn#Asian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Connecticut StateMiddletown Press

Tropical spoonbill - recorded only once before in CT - spotted twice in recent weeks

While scanning a tidal pool near Guilford’s Shell Beach last week, Greg Hanisek caught an unexpected glimpse of something pink with an unusual shaped bill flying nearby. Nestled among several feeding egrets was a Roseate Spoonbill, a native of the Gulf Coast and the lower tropics that is a rare visitor to more northern latitudes. Hanisek’s discovery — along with a flurry of other sightings along the shoreline and farther inland in recent weeks — mark only the second time that a spoonbill has been recorded in Connecticut.
Albuquerque, NMNorwalk Hour

Albuquerque sets record number of homicides this year at 81

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — With more than four months remaining, Albuquerque has already had a record number of homicides this year within the city limits. City police said the homicide total hit 81 early Sunday. The previous record was set in 2019 when there were 80 homicides in Albuquerque. The...
Health Servicesharrisondaily.com

Another sad milestone: Record number of ICU patients

Missouri hospitals are filling to the brim with COVID-19 patients, and so are their intensive care units, where a record number of patients are now being treated. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you...
Indiana State95.3 MNC

Hoosier Lottery yields record numbers

Hoosier Lottery officials say they transferred a record $375.5-million to the state of Indiana during the fiscal year of 2021, which ended June 30. The Hoosier Lottery commission says the transfer is nearly $71-million over last year, an increase of 23%. The lottery says a record $1.3-billion in scratch-off ticket...
Clinton County, PALockhaven Express

COVID-19 numbers tick upward locally

The COVID-19 numbers continue to increase in the region. On Wednesday, Clinton County added 13 cases and Centre County added 21 cases of the deadly virus. Centre County also added a death to its tally, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Centre County now has 17,329 cases of the...
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Wausau Marathon plans for record number of participants

WAUSAU – The final Boston Marathon qualifying race, the 11th annual Wausau Marathon, will be held Aug. 21 in the Wausau area and brings with it a record number of participants from across the United States. “We will be maxing out and reaching record numbers for this year’s event,” said...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Don't Eat It, FDA Warns

If you have a party or gathering coming up this weekend and got a special dessert to celebrate, it may be time to double check the package. A cookie company recently announced the recall of one of its items, which was specifically sold at certain Walmart stores around the U.S. On Aug. 13, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) posted a notice about the recall that could affect Walmart shoppers in almost half of U.S. states. Read on to find out what you shouldn't be eating right now.
Alabama StatePosted by
People

Alabama Gov. Says Unvaccinated People Are 'Being Lied To'

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is strongly urging residents of her state to get the coronavirus vaccine as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread. In an op-ed published Tuesday in The Washington Post, the 76-year-old Republican blasted anyone who is "pushing fake news and conspiracy theories about this vaccine," accusing them of being "reckless" and "causing great harm to people."
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You'll Be Turned Away From Here Starting Next Month

As the Delta variant continues to take hold in the U.S., unvaccinated people are seeing their day-to-day life affected more than others. Due to the heightened risk of infection, more institutions and companies are requiring individuals to show proof of vaccination. In some major cities, like New York, New Orleans, and San Francisco, vaccine mandates are being put in place for indoor spaces like restaurants and event venues. And now, if you're not vaccinated, your travel plans could be upended too.
Nantucket, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Tropical Storm Henri Could Be An Historic Hurricane For Southern New England

BOSTON (CBS) – This could be the one. New England has managed to dodge a direct hit from a hurricane for 30 years (dating back to Hurricane Bob in 1991), but it appears that our luck may have run out. At this hour, Tropical Storm Henri is located about 800 miles south of Nantucket with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. It is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane on Saturday as it makes its move northward towards New England. Hurricane watches have already been issued for the entire South Coast of Massachusetts including Cape Cod and the Islands as well as all...
Public HealthKevinMD.com

The Delta variant Is a monster and our last weapon is the unvaccinated

Oh, how the tide has turned. Three months ago, COVID was ravaging my homeland, India. The Delta variant was burning through the country like an uncontrolled wildfire. People carted dying relatives town to town, desperately seeking hospital beds or a whiff of oxygen. A cousin in India said, “COVID is not taking lives, just the beds. Lack of oxygen is taking lives.”
Environmentvpr.org

New England Is Facing Its 1st Direct Hurricane Landfall In 30 Years

The National Hurricane Center has issued a rare hurricane watch for parts of New England, warning that Tropical Storm Henri will likely develop into a hurricane before making landfall on the northeastern U.S. coast this weekend. "If Henri strikes southeast New England as a hurricane this weekend, it will be...
Environmentwfxrtv.com

Fall drought forecast: NOAA sees the same fall pattern ‘just about everywhere’

(NEXSTAR) – Residents of the western United States are getting used to ending summer with smoke-filled skies and shrinking reservoirs, but new projections from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration offer little relief in early fall. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center released new maps Thursday providing a temperature and precipitation outlook...
EnvironmentMorganton News Herald

Rain falls at normally snowy Greenland summit for first time on record

(CNN) — For the first time on record, precipitation on Saturday at the summit of Greenland — roughly two miles above sea level — fell as rain and not snow. Temperatures at the Greenland summit over the weekend rose above freezing for the third time in less than a decade. The warm air fueled an extreme rain event that dumped 7 billion tons of water on the ice sheet, enough to fill the Reflecting Pool at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., nearly 250,000 times.
Colorado Statedigitalmarketnews.com

Next Stimulus Check’s Status

Stephanie Bonin, a restaurant owner from the state of Colorado, was the one who introduced the online petition with the help of her husband. The name of the online petition “change.org.” As for now, the total number of Americans who have given their approval for the petition is 2.8 m.

Comments / 0

Community Policy