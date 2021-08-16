Cancel
Falmouth, MA

1 dead in head-on crash in Falmouth

By Boston 25 News staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
FALMOUTH, Mass. — One woman was killed and two other people were injured in a head-on crash in Falmouth early Monday morning, according to police.

Falmouth police said they responded to reports of the two-vehicle crash just before 7 a.m. in the area of Sandwich Road and Greenwood Street.

The driver and sole occupant of one of the vehicles, who has been identified as Fawn Willson, 48, of Falmouth, was taken to Falmouth Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The two occupants of the other vehicle were also injured and taken to the hospital to be treated.

There’s no word on their conditions.

The crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.

