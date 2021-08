The Vuelta a España is still long, but at least one prong of the Ineos Grenadiers trident was blunter than the others at Picón Blanco on stage 3, where Richard Carapaz struggled and conceded a minute to the red jersey group. Adam Yates, a repeat if exasperated attacker in the closing kilometres, was clearly the sharpest, while Egan Bernal was robust enough to cross the line in the same time as his chief rival Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma).