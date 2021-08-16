Cancel
Ballad Health issues statement to JC Schools Board of Education in support of in-person learning and protection measures for children

 5 days ago

Ballad Health unequivocally supports taking all appropriate measures to keep children in schools for in-person learning. We believe taking the steps strongly recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Family Physicians, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and overwhelmingly echoed by medical and scientific leaders nationally and in our region are most likely to enhance the opportunity to keep children in school.

