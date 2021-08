Ian Boswell has had a stellar first year in gravel racing, winning Unbound Gravel 200, Rooted Vermont, and taking a stage in the Migration Race. This weekend he heads to Colorado for SBT GRVL, another blue-chip race on the calendar, as one of the main contenders for the victory, but as he explained to Cyclingnews the aspects he loves most about the discipline come secondary to whether he crosses the line first.