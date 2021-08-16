Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

How do scientists find COVID-19 variants?

By Addy Bink
ABC 4
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After first being detected in India, the delta variant – a version of the coronavirus – has since made the virus more infectious than ever. As of August 15, over 4,400 cases of the delta variant have been confirmed in Utah. That being said, if...

www.abc4.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr Test#Antigen Test#Cdc#Covid 19#Cdc#Pcr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Medical & BiotechFast Company

How a Moderna scientist and her team pivoted to make a COVID-19 vaccine

“I’m exhausted, but happy,” says Melissa Moore, who led Moderna’s platform team during the company’s successful effort to develop a vaccine for COVID-19, obtaining FDA emergency use authorization on December 18—less than a year after getting the genetic sequence for novel coronavirus. While most vaccines stimulate an immune response by “showing” the immune system a version of a viral protein, Moderna’s COVID vaccine—as well as that made by Pfizer-BioNTech, greenlit by the FDA just one week earlier—uses specially engineered messenger RNA (mRNA) to deliver the genetic instructions for making these proteins, which are then “manufactured” in the cells of recipient. Moore is a noted RNA researcher who left a faculty position leading a research lab at the University of Massachusetts Medical School to join Moderna in 2016. The company was already shepherding several mRNA-based medicines through clinical trials when COVID hit, including immuno-oncology drugs; a regenerative therapy for heart disease; vaccines for Zika, influenza, and CMV; and personalized cancer vaccines. “We had all the pieces in place,” she says, to be able to pivot successfully to manufacturing a COVID vaccine. Like most senior scientists, “I haven’t used a pipette in 30 years,” Moore says. Rather, she sees her role in helping 140 junior colleagues home in on the questions that will yield useful information, design experiments to answer them, and interpret the results. “A lot of it, too, is looking at what’s already out there in the literature,” Moore says. “So much of creation in art is bringing together things that you didn’t think belong together. And that’s very similar to what we do in science.”
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

The CDC reveals what will happen to you after new COVID vaccine shots

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recently revealed what she hopes will happen with the new COVID-19 booster shots. She said on the “Today” show that the CDC is “hopeful” the COVID-19 boosters will “give you a higher level of protection, not just against the delta variant but against a broad range of variants.”
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

5 Signs You May Have the Delta Variant

With the return of mask guidelines, crowded ERs, and toilet-paper shortages, the rise of the Delta variant of COVID-19 might seem like deja vu from last winter. But that doesn't seem to be exactly true. First: Getting vaccinated seems to be highly effective against contracting COVID-19, along with being hospitalized or dying from it. Second: The Delta variant is at least 60% more contagious than the earliest strain, and the typical symptoms of COVID infection may have subtly changed, one study has found. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthKevinMD.com

The Delta variant Is a monster and our last weapon is the unvaccinated

Oh, how the tide has turned. Three months ago, COVID was ravaging my homeland, India. The Delta variant was burning through the country like an uncontrolled wildfire. People carted dying relatives town to town, desperately seeking hospital beds or a whiff of oxygen. A cousin in India said, “COVID is not taking lives, just the beds. Lack of oxygen is taking lives.”
Public HealthMedicalXpress

New Zealand says it has solved Covid outbreak 'puzzle'

New Zealand reported a breakthrough Thursday in tracing the source of a COVID-19 outbreak that plunged the nation into lockdown, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying it should help "stamp out" the virus. Health officials have been trying to determine how an Auckland man contracted the coronavirus this week, ending...
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Issues Urgent Warning Over COVID

Coronavirus cases are rising and so is confusion. Vaccinated people get infected less…but can still get infected. Unvaccinated people make up more than 90% of hospitalizations, yet so many are still somehow so hesitant. Concerned that this is getting out of control, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, answered questions for Bhekisisa and Newzroom Afrika's new collaborative segment Health Hub. Read on for 8 life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PharmaceuticalsWashington Post

U.S. review of possible link between Moderna vaccine and uncommon side effect delays adolescent approval

Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine for adolescents has yet to be authorized by federal health officials in part because they are investigating emerging reports that the shots may be associated with a higher risk of a heart condition in younger adults than previously believed, according to two people familiar with the review who emphasized the side effect still probably remains very uncommon.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Covid news – live: Patient Zero may have been lab worker as those pinged ‘4 times more likely’ to have virus

The first person to be infected with Covid-19 may have been a Wuhan laboratory employee, a World Health Organisation official has claimed.Dr Peter Embarek, the epidemiologist who led the WHO’s four-week investigation into the origins of the virus has said that a probably hypothesis is that a lab employee was infected while taking samples from bats in the field.“This is where the virus jumps directly from a bat to a human,” he told Danish TV2, “in that case, it would then be a laboratory worker instead of a random villager or other person who has regular contact with bats.”He...
Posted by
Liz Fe Lifestyle

World Health Organization Says China Pressured Them From Releasing Hypothesis That Coronavirus Escaped From A Lab

A scientist with theWorld Health Organization is in charge of investigating the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic has admitted that China pressured independent investigators to not include the hypothesis that the original virus escaped from a lab there. A documentary aired on Thursday, August 12th on Danish television, Peter Embarek admitted that Chinese coworkers firmly opposed that COVID started in a lab in the country.
Medical ScienceMedicalXpress

Can a heartburn drug help doctors treat COVID-19?

In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, doctors in Wuhan noticed something surprising. Many of the elderly patients who survived the virus were poor: not exactly the demographic you would expect to fare well in a health crisis. A review of the survivors' medical records revealed that a significant...
Public HealthTelegraph

Covid booster vaccines for all over-50s could be shelved

The mass rollout of Covid booster vaccines to all over-50s this autumn could be shelved, with government scientists considering limiting third jabs to the most vulnerable. The NHS had drawn up plans to roll out a booster programme from September, based on interim advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

Comments / 1

Community Policy