Planet Fitness opens “Judgement Free” gym in Elizabethton

Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing global franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, announced Friday, Aug. 13, its new club in Elizabethton, located at 791 West Elk Ave., is now open for business. The new Planet Fitness is now open seven days a week, Monday through Friday from midnight to 9 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. New members can join for just $1 down and then $10 a month until Tuesday, Aug. 31.