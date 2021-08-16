Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elizabethton, TN

Planet Fitness opens “Judgement Free” gym in Elizabethton

By Delaney Scalf
elizabethton.com
 4 days ago

Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing global franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, announced Friday, Aug. 13, its new club in Elizabethton, located at 791 West Elk Ave., is now open for business. The new Planet Fitness is now open seven days a week, Monday through Friday from midnight to 9 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. New members can join for just $1 down and then $10 a month until Tuesday, Aug. 31.

elizabethton.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, TN
City
Elizabethton, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Dover, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Elizabethton, TN
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gyms#Fitness App#New Planet#Tennessee Vp#Operations#Ecp Pf#Girls Club#Planet Fitness#30 Minute Express Circuit#The App Store#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Mike Richards steps down as new 'Jeopardy!' host

Mike Richards, the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" who was tapped to succeed Alex Trebek as host of the venerable game show franchise, announced Friday he is stepping aside amid recent scrutiny over past comments about women, Jews and poor people. "I was deeply honored to be asked to host the...

Comments / 1

Community Policy