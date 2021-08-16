Oil Price Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Weakness Expected to Continue Amid COVID-Related Demand Concerns
U.S. West Texas Intermediate and international-benchmark Brent crude oil futures finished mixed last week after failing to sustain an early rally. Weighing on prices were concerns over demand following a bearish report from the International Energy Agency (IEA). However, a friendly outlook from OPEC dampened some of those concerns. Nonetheless, worries over demand are not expected to go away over the near-term as long as the number of COVID-19 delta variant infections continue to surge globally.www.fxempire.com
