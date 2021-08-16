Oil Price Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Weakness Expected to Continue Amid COVID-Related Demand Concerns

The number of drilling rigs operating in U.S. oil fields increased by three this week as crude prices headed for their longest stretch of declines in two years. The rig count rose to 503, nearly double the 254 a year ago and the highest since April 2020. A year ago this month, the U.S. rig count hit a pandemic low of 244 as global crude demand tumbled amid lockdowns and travel restrictions. Despite crossing the 500 milestone last week, the number of operating rigs remans far below the recent peak of nearly 1,100 at the end of 2018. The rig count is a leading indicator of the nation’s oil and gas production.