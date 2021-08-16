Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

Business Wire
 4 days ago

NEW YORK & MAINZ, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) today announced that they have submitted Phase 1 data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to support the evaluation of a third, or booster, dose of the companies’ COVID-19 vaccine (BNT162b2) for future licensure. These data also will be submitted to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and other regulatory authorities in the coming weeks.

www.businesswire.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fda Approval#Pfizer Inc#Covid 19 Vaccine#U S Fda#Support Booster Dose#New York Mainz#Pfe#Bntx#Ema#Immunocompromise#The European Union#Eua
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sanofi
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Industrygentside.co.uk

COVID: American study reveals Pfizer and Moderna vaccines lose efficacy over time

US health officials have announced that all Americans who have been fully vaccinated with either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine should receive a booster shot either months after their second dose. Previously, the Biden administration had advised only individuals who were immunocompromised, including those with organ transplants or advanced HIV...
Public Healthtechstartups.com

Largest real-world study conducted by Oxford University found that covid vaccines are less effective than advertised

For months, Pfizer and Moderna had advertised their covid vaccines as having efficacy rates of over 90% against Covid-19 after two doses. In a statement on its website, Pfizer said “Analysis of 927 confirmed symptomatic cases of COVID-19 demonstrates BNT162b2 is highly effective with 91.3% vaccine efficacy observed against COVID-19, measured seven days through up to six months after the second dose.”
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

Viatris and Biocon get first FDA approval of interchangeable biosimilar insulin

On 28 July, Viatris and Biocon Biologics announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had designated Semglee (biosimilar insulin glargine-yfgn) interchangeable with its originator, Sanofi’s Lantus (insulin glargine). Semglee is the first therapeutic to successfully go through the FDA’s 351(k) pathway and is the first insulin, and first biosimilar overall in the US, to receive an interchangeability designation. GlobalData expects to see patients increasingly prescribed Semglee over Lantus, but Semglee’s commercial success will be limited due to the declining use of first-generation long-acting insulins.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Medical & BiotechWGAL

Pfizer submits data to FDA showing a booster dose works well against original coronavirus and variants

CNN — Pfizer and BioNTech said Monday they have submitted initial data to the Food and Drug Administration to support the use of a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The booster dose elicited a significantly higher antibody response against the initial strain of coronavirus and the delta and beta variants, compared to what was seen among people who got two doses. The booster dose seemed to be equally protective against the delta and beta variants as against the original coronavirus.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
MarketWatch

Pfizer and BioNTech shares rise on report FDA could fully approve COVID-19 vaccine next week

Pfizer Inc. and U.S.-listed shares of BioNTech SE rose in the extended session Friday following a report that the drug makers will likely get full Food and Drug Administration approval for their COVID-19 vaccine sometime next week. Pfizer shares rose more than 2% after hours, following a 0.2% decline to close at $48.72, and German-based BioNTech's ADRs rallied more than 5%, following a 5.1% gain to close at $348.68. Late Friday, The New York Times reported that the FDA could approve the vaccine, which up until now has been distributed on an emergency basis, as early as Monday but could possibly go past that if regulators need more time to review data. The Department of Health and Human Services recently announced thata third dose, or a booster, of the vaccine would be available in mid-September to those who already received their first two shots. Back in July, Pfizer and BioNTech reported encouraging data on a vaccine booster shot targeting the delta variant of the virus.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Announces FDA Approves Opdivo for Adjuvant Treatment of Patients with High-Risk Urothelial Carcinoma

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that OpdivoÂ® (nivolumab) 240 mg every two weeks or 480 mg every four weeks (injection for intravenous use) was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the adjuvant treatment of patients with urothelial carcinoma (UC) who are at high risk of recurrence after undergoing radical resection, regardless of prior neoadjuvant chemotherapy, nodal involvement or PD-L1 status.1 The approval is based on the Phase 3 CheckMate -274 trial, which compared Opdivo 240 mg (n=353) to placebo (n=356).1 This application was approved under the FDA's Real-Time Oncology Review (RTOR) pilot program, which aims to ensure that safe and effective treatments are available to patients as early as possible.2.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J Announces CEO Transition, FibroGen's Roxadustat Approved In Europe, GeoVax, Sorrento Announce COVID-19 Vaccine Data

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs Aug. 19) Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUE) Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc....
Medical & BiotechBusiness Wire

AZD7442 PROVENT Phase III prophylaxis trial met primary endpoint

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Positive high-level results from the PROVENT Phase III pre-exposure prophylaxis trial showed AstraZeneca's AZD7442 achieved a statistically significant reduction in the incidence of symptomatic COVID-19, the trial's primary endpoint. AZD7442, a combination of two long-acting antibodies (LAAB), reduced the risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19 by 77% (95% confidence...
Industrypharmaceutical-technology.com

FDA grants approval to Boehringer-Lilly’s Jardiance to treat HFrEF

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly’s Jardiance (empagliflozin) to lower the risk of cardiovascular death and hospitalisation in adults with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF). HFrEF happens when the heart muscle does not contract efficiently, causing a reduced amount of...
Industryraps.org

FDA refreshes bioequivalence guidance for generic drugs

Generic drug makers received a refreshed draft guidance from the US Food and Drug Administration on Friday; the guidance updates some recommendations on the conduct of bioequivalence (BE) studies that have pharmacokinetic endpoints. In announcing the updated draft guidance’s availability, FDA said that the document is meant to "clarify the...
Medical & Biotechdrugstorenews.com

Merck receives FDA nod for Welireg

The Food and Drug Administration has approved Merck's Welireg (belzutifan), the first treatment for patients with von Hippel-Lindau disease, a genetic condition putting patients at risk of developing several cancers and other types of tumors. "For VHL patients, the long-held hope and belief that this battle can be won is...
Pharmaceuticalsbioworld.com

Ahead of FDA action, HHS plans COVID-19 booster rollout

Plans for offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots in the U.S. took a big step forward Aug. 18, as Health and Human Services (HHS) public health and medical experts laid out their intention to offer booster shots across the country for people 18 and older beginning the week of Sept. 20 and starting eight months after an individual's second dose.
Medical & BiotechFlorida Star

Pfizer, BioNTech Expecting Phase III Trial Results For Booster Dose

NEW YORK — Pfizer and BioNTech are making a strong case for the authorization of a third or booster dose of the companies’ Covid-19, for which they have submitted the phase I data of clinical trials evaluating the safety and immunogenicity of the dose. The data will also be submitted to the European Medicines Agency and other regulatory authorities in the coming […]
Medical & BiotechPhramalive.com

FDA Expands GSK Checkpoint Inhibitor’s Reach

In April, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved GlaxoSmithKline’s PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor Jemperli (dostarlimab) for adults with mismatch repair-deficient (dMMR) recurrent or advanced endometrial cancer. Today, the U.K.-based company announced that the agency had approved the drug for a wider group of indications for adults with dMMR recurrent...
PharmaceuticalsWenatchee World

U.S. to start offering COVID-19 vaccine booster doses in September

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. government said on Wednesday it plans to make COVID-19 vaccine booster shots widely available to all Americans starting on Sept. 20 as infections rise from the Delta variant of the coronavirus. The White House is prepared to offer a third booster shot starting on that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy