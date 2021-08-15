Soulja Boy Responds to Being Called Out to Fight by Aaron Carter, Says He’d Beat the Tattoos Off Singer’s Face

Soulja Boy wants all the smoke after being called out to fight by pop singer Aaron Carter. On Sunday (Aug. 15), Big Draco hopped on Instagram and responded to Carter recently saying he would wash the "Make It Clap" rapper in a boxing ring. "Aaron Carter, whoever the fuck you is?," a livid Soulja Boy says in the video. "I just seen some shit on [The] Shade Room talking 'bout you wanna box. Boy, I'll beat the candy out your pockets. Ain't you the nigga that had the songs like 'I want candy.' I'll beat the candy out your pockets, nigga. What the fuck is you talking about? Fuck Aaron Carter. Who the fuck is Aaron Carter? Aaron Carter, you is a bitch. I'll beat the tattoos off your face, White boy."