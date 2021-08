RR: What’s your initial reaction to the news that Alves is heading out on loan then to Sunderland? Surprised?. West Ham News & Views: It’s a mixed feeling really. I was surprised to hear he could be loaned out, but it actually makes sense. He’s had a very strong pre-season and a good tournament in the U-23s Euros for Denmark. With West Ham hopefully set to sign a new defender before the window closes, he deserves to be playing regularly for a team with the right goals for the upcoming season. Sunderland would give him that.