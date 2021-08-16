Russia-Linked Ad Agency Smeared Vaccines Using Hundreds of Fake Instagram Accounts
Yes, that seems to be largely what happened. In spreading anti-vax propaganda, it seems that that Russia had two goals. First, was to cause chaos in the West. Second, was to promote their own Sputnik vaccine which they were hoping would be used in more places, beyond just the Russian sphere of influence, but in developing nations as well. Unfortunately, the Sputnik vaccine turned out not to be great. . Worse, their anti-vax propaganda in their own state run TV targeted at Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZenica.slashdot.org
Comments / 0