Internet

Russia-Linked Ad Agency Smeared Vaccines Using Hundreds of Fake Instagram Accounts

slashdot.org
 5 days ago

Yes, that seems to be largely what happened. In spreading anti-vax propaganda, it seems that that Russia had two goals. First, was to cause chaos in the West. Second, was to promote their own Sputnik vaccine which they were hoping would be used in more places, beyond just the Russian sphere of influence, but in developing nations as well. Unfortunately, the Sputnik vaccine turned out not to be great. . Worse, their anti-vax propaganda in their own state run TV targeted at Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZenica.

slashdot.org

Donald Trump
Health
Pfizer
Technology
Moderna
Internet
Pharmaceuticals
Democratic Party
Vaccines
Instagram
Russia
Posted by
The Independent

Covid news: Trump team thought UK officials were ‘out of their minds’ to aim for herd immunity

US officials in the Trump team thought the UK was “out of their minds” to pursue herd immunity when the pandemic began, a new book about the coronavirus crisis has revealed.The UK’s initial approach, which saw a late imposition of social distancing restrictions, was shocking to the officials in Donald Trump’s team, according to the authors of Aftershocks: Pandemic Politics and the End of the Old International Order.“We thought they were out of their minds. We told them it would be an absolutely devastating approach to deal with the pandemic,” one US official said. “We thought they were nuts and they thought we were nuts. It turns out, in the end, we were a little more right than they were.”More than 20,000 lives could have been saved if the UK government had imposed lockdown one week earlier, former scientific adviser Prof Neil Ferguson has said.Read more:Sajid Javid ‘confident’ Covid vaccine booster scheme will start in SeptemberNew 10-minute Covid test boosts holiday hopes‘Covid is a miserable way to die’: Alabama doctor refuses to treat anyone who is unvaccinated
CNET

Facebook pulls down fake accounts that spread COVID-19 vaccine disinformation

Facebook said Tuesday that it pulled down 308 fake accounts, including from Instagram, that pushed disinformation about the AstraZeneca and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines. The social network has been under pressure from US politicians and regulators to do more to combat false claims about the COVID-19 vaccines. Though the social network partners with fact-checkers, labels content and directs people to a hub with coronavirus information, advocacy groups and other critics have pointed out that misinformation about the vaccine still continues to spread on the social network and its photo app, Instagram.
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia suspected of faking US warship locations on GPS

Between August 2020 and July 2021, dozens of instances were identified in which the locations of U.S. and NATO warships appear to have been spoofed close to Russia and in other provocative positions, according to a new analysis – and Russia is a suspected culprit. The analysis released July 29...
mystar106.com

People Are Using Bitcoin To Buy Fake Vaccination Cards Online

More and more places are requiring proof of vaccination to enter – which unfortunately means more demand for fake vaccine cards. Cybersecurity experts say demand for fake vaccine cards has nearly tripled since March – with many people buying them online with Bitcoin. Experts point out that vaccine cards aren’t...
americanmilitarynews.com

Researchers spot deep fake profile photos linked to pro-China Twitter accounts

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Researchers in the United Kingdom have discovered a coordinated network of “deep-fake” social media accounts pushing the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)’s views in the guise of ordinary account-holders. The Centre for Information Resilience (CIR) said it...
Canton Repository

Ohio Republican wants to stop Facebook, Twitter from 'censoring' their users

A northeast Ohio Republican wants to curb the power of social media companies to determine who gets to post on their platforms. Rep. Al Cutrona, R-Youngstown, announced plans to introduce a bill that would make it illegal for companies like Facebook, YouTube and Twitter to remove user posts or accounts unless their content violated a state or federal law.
slashdot.org

Facebook Suppressed Report That Made It Look Bad

On Wednesday, Facebook released a report about what content was most viewed by people in the US last quarter. It was the first time it had released such a report. But according to The New York Times, Facebook was working on a similar report for the first quarter of 2021 that it opted not to share because it might have reflected poorly on the company. The New York Times, which obtained a copy of the report, says that the most-viewed link in the first quarter had a headline that could promote COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy, which has been an issue on the social media platform. The headline read, “A ‘healthy’ doctor died two weeks after getting a COVID-19 vaccine; CDC is investigating why.” The article was published by The South Florida Sun Sentinel and republished by The Chicago Tribune, The New York Times says.
Posted by
WWD

Instagram Tests Ads for Shops

Instagram’s ad strategy has expanded: After officially hitting short-video feature Reels in a global rollout in June, the social media company’s advertising wing is spreading to its e-commerce business. Starting Monday, the company is testing paid placements in Instagram Shops covering single images and optional image carousels in the U.S.,...
celebrityaccess.com

How To Use Facebook, Instagram Ad Tools To Do Free Audience Research

(Hypebot) — This hack uses Facebook and Instagram ad tools to research an audience or potential audience size and makeup without ever spending a dime. Boosting an event or post on Facebook or a post or story on Instagram can be a cost-effective tool for marketing shows and more, but those same ad-building tools can also be very useful without spending any money.
gentside.co.uk

COVID: American study reveals Pfizer and Moderna vaccines lose efficacy over time

US health officials have announced that all Americans who have been fully vaccinated with either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine should receive a booster shot either months after their second dose. Previously, the Biden administration had advised only individuals who were immunocompromised, including those with organ transplants or advanced HIV...
Posted by
Indy100

‘Hypocrisy much?’: Leaked memo reveals Fox News employees must disclose vaccine status

Some of Fox News’ primetime stars have criticised the Covid-19 “vaccine passports,” with Tucker Carlson, the network’s top-rated host, equating vaccination records to racial segregation, having called public-health measures a “medical Jim Crow.” , Laura Ingraham also claimed the Covid-19 vaccines were “experimental,” calling the Biden administration “vaccine pushers” and advising her viewers to “hide their kids.” That said, the network itself has encouraged viewers to get vaccinated, and host Sean Hannity has implored his followers to “please take Covid seriously.”While some of their popular personalities condemned mandated vaccination and subsequent passes, the network unveiled their own...
stjohnsource.com

Be Alert for Fake AG Twitter Account

Attorney General Denise George has released a statement asking the public to beware of scammers sending text messages attempting to impersonate her with a fake Twitter account. The fraudulent messages in the name of Attorney General George, encourage some of the recipients to donate to a charity and notify others about a voucher program that they may be eligible for.
Engadget

FTC files amended antitrust complaint against Facebook

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has filed new antitrust charges against Facebook. The amended complaint comes after a federal judge threw out the agency's initial suit back in June. In dismissing the case, Judge James Boasberg said the FTC had failed to provide enough evidence Facebook had a monopoly in the social media market. Boasberg gave the FTC 30 days to amend its case, later extending that deadline to August 19th.

