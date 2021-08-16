Today in History

Kelly O’Keefe, with “Ride for Five” which is part of High Fives Across America, talks with Yanna Dohnalova, left, a technician at Aspen Tree Animal Caring Center, and Jennifer Demming, a veterinarian at the center, on Friday. O’Keefe stopped in Durango during his ride across America to support “Not One More Vet,” which raises awareness about the high suicide rate among veterinarians – three times higher than the general public. O’Keefe, who started at the Golden Gate Bridge three weeks ago, is riding to Savannah, Georgia, and also supporting #CHANGE4ALS, V Foundation and “OCRA” Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance. Demming said four of her fellow 106 veterinarians in her graduating class have died by suicide. (Jerry McBride/Durango Herald)
Comments / 0