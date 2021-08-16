Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Today in History

the-journal.com
 5 days ago

Today is Wednesday, Aug. 25, the 237th day of 2021. There are 128 days left in the year. On August 25, 1944, during World War II, Paris was liberated by Allied forces after four years of Nazi occupation. On this date:. In 1718, hundreds of French colonists arrived in Louisiana,...

www.the-journal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Jerry Falwell Jr.
Person
Billy Ray Cyrus
Person
Aaliyah
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#History Today#Allied#Nazi#French#Calais#The National Park Service#Columbia Records#Apollo#The U S Senate#Republican#Mexican#The New York Yankees#The Oakland Athletics#The Republican Party#Democrats#Liberty University#O Jays#Blackhawk#Rock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World War II
Country
Vietnam
Related
ScienceHerald & Review

Herald & Review Almanac for Aug. 20

On August 20, 1968, the Soviet Union and other Warsaw Pact nations began invading Czechoslovakia to crush the “Prague Spring” liberalization drive. In 1862, the New York Tribune published an open letter by editor Horace Greeley calling on President Abraham Lincoln to take more aggressive measures to free the slaves and end the South’s rebellion.
Politicsnativesunnews.today

Means called Mount Rushmore the‘Shrine of Hypocrisy’

One thing becomes perfectly clear to anyone living in Western South Dakota: There is a mountain with the faces of four Presidents carved into it. They are referred to around here as the Founding Fathers. Anyone who has studied history knows that the Founding Fathers were products of their times....
Erie, PAerienewsnow.com

We Found Donna Tucker: "The Most Beautiful Woman in the World"

A mystery is solved and the search is over for Donna Tucker: “The most beautiful woman in the world.”. She's was the subject of a custom sign that appeared under a "Welcome to Erie" sign, leaving many to take to social media, wondering just who she is. We learned Donna...
EntertainmentWashington Post

Sean Hannity cuts to commercial

Speaking of segues, Sean Hannity is at it again. If you manage to sleep at night because you say to yourself, “Well, Hannity may say many things on his show that are alarming, but at least he doesn’t use unfolding tragedies to shill for nonsense pillows,” I regret to inform you that those days are over.
Chicago, ILWashington Examiner

Officer Ella French was buried and no celebrities paid for her funeral

Officer Ella French’s funeral was Thursday in Chicago. French was gunned down during a traffic stop earlier this month. A sea of police officers attended her funeral outside St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel. Chicago’s Mayor Lori Lightfoot was in attendance. No celebrities or members of Congress were there. Other than her fellow police officers, Officer French was buried with significantly less fanfare than George Floyd.
viralhatch.com

Kenny Rogers’ fortune when he died

Kenny Rogers was a country music singer loved by people around the world and just a few hours after his death there were a lot of social media posts in his honour. Kenny worked hard for every penny he earned. Kenny Rogers was born in Houston, Texas, on August 21,...
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

I live in Texas and I am really angry

(CNN) — I live in Austin, Texas, where the school district is just one of several across the state defying Governor Greg Abbott's executive order prohibiting government entities from requiring face masks. I also teach at the University of Texas, where in-person classes start next Wednesday. Thanks to Abbott, the...
Alabama StatePosted by
CNN

Trump heads to Alabama but his Covid politics are everywhere

A version of this story appeared in CNN's What Matters newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free here. Washington (CNN) — Former President Donald Trump still towers over the GOP, and he's set to appear Saturday at an Alabama rally. And ambitious Republicans eyeing future White House bids are increasingly emulating his brand of confrontational, fact-challenged politics on Covid.
Monroe County, GAmymcr.net

Wanted: Courage

You can learn some things by watching dogs. Five years ago we brought home our first Great Pyrenees, Aslan. Let’s just say she is special. Yes, she’s sweet. She’s affectionate. But she’s a diva. She wants to be the boss. We decided we needed a second Pyrenees to keep her company, and maybe distract her from destroying our furniture when she was a puppy. So we rescued a Pyr named Danica. She had one eye. We loved Danica. But Aslan was always bullying her. Danica had been in an abusive home before, and it’s like Aslan sensed it. They tolerated each other. But it was never the friendly relationship we had hoped for.
MilitarySFGate

Joseph Galloway, chronicler and champion of soldiers in Vietnam, dies at 79

In November 1965, journalist Joseph Galloway hitched a ride on an Army helicopter flying to the Ia Drang Valley, a rugged landscape of red dirt, brown elephant grass and truck-size termite mounds in the Central Highlands of South Vietnam. Stepping off the chopper, he arrived at a battlefield that one Army pilot later called "hell on Earth, for a short period of time."
MLBkazu.org

NPR News

Questions About Security Around The Capitol Complex Emerge After Bomb Threat. The ease with which the attacker gained such close access to the Library of Congress on Thursday raises new questions about security, just seven months after the Jan. 6 insurrection. MLB Is Ending Its 70-Year Partnership With Baseball Card...
Charitiesthe-journal.com

On World Humanitarian Day, Scientology Salutes Those Who Help in Times of Need

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) – World Humanitarian Day, August 19, “recognizes the efforts of aid workers who put their lives on the line to help affected people during times of global crisis.” With the number and severity of natural disasters escalating and a pandemic that continues to surge, World Humanitarian Day takes on entirely new dimensions. The past 18 months have truly put the dedication and resources of humanitarians to the test. The Church of Scientology International extends thanks to:
Religionchurchleaders.com

Manhood Under Spiritual Attack – 5 Attacks on the Souls of Men

I see manhood under spiritual attack. On December 8, 1941, a joint session of congress convened in Washington D.C. The President of the United States, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, stood before them and declared a short seven-minute speech. The most memorable line from it was the first. Most of you have heard it…
Durango, COthe-journal.com

Photo: Not One More Vet

Kelly O’Keefe, with “Ride for Five” which is part of High Fives Across America, talks with Yanna Dohnalova, left, a technician at Aspen Tree Animal Caring Center, and Jennifer Demming, a veterinarian at the center, on Friday. O’Keefe stopped in Durango during his ride across America to support “Not One More Vet,” which raises awareness about the high suicide rate among veterinarians – three times higher than the general public. O’Keefe, who started at the Golden Gate Bridge three weeks ago, is riding to Savannah, Georgia, and also supporting #CHANGE4ALS, V Foundation and “OCRA” Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance. Demming said four of her fellow 106 veterinarians in her graduating class have died by suicide. (Jerry McBride/Durango Herald)
PoliticsSalem News

Shribman: A century ago: Backlash and bloodshed in West Virginia

One thing had led to another, and one confrontation of company-dispatched detectives and miners had led to another -- truly the tensions were high and 10 were dead -- and eventually open warfare broke out in the southern coalfields of West Virginia. The security forces were determined, the miners armed, the conflict brutal and deadly. President Warren G. Harding dispatched single-propeller De Havilland-4 World War I bomber biplanes from the Army Air Service's 88th Aero Squadron as a show of force. Miners commandeered trains and used them to bring combatants to the front. Some of them traveled on the roofs of the train cars themselves.
HealthEnid News and Eagle

COLUMN: The scourge of mankind

This column was first published Oct. 1, 2010. What did all of these famous (and sometimes infamous) people — Mozart, Beethoven, George Washington, Andrew Jackson, Abraham Lincoln, Joseph Stalin, mobster Lucky Luciano, Sitting Bull, King Ramses V of Egypt, Tsar Peter II of Russia, King Louis XV of France, author Mary Shelley and Mary, Queen of Scots — have in common?
New York City, NYthe-journal.com

Superstar bash in Central Park expected to draw thousands

NEW YORK (AP) - The sounds of song will be ringing out from Central Park on Saturday, with thousands expected for a superstar-laden concert that was meant to celebrate New York City's recovery from the coronavirus. Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Jennifer Hudson, Carlos Santana, LL Cool J and Andrea Bocelli...

Comments / 0

Community Policy