Today in History

You can learn some things by watching dogs. Five years ago we brought home our first Great Pyrenees, Aslan. Let’s just say she is special. Yes, she’s sweet. She’s affectionate. But she’s a diva. She wants to be the boss. We decided we needed a second Pyrenees to keep her company, and maybe distract her from destroying our furniture when she was a puppy. So we rescued a Pyr named Danica. She had one eye. We loved Danica. But Aslan was always bullying her. Danica had been in an abusive home before, and it’s like Aslan sensed it. They tolerated each other. But it was never the friendly relationship we had hoped for.