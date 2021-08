BlueBox Game Studios' mysterious PlayStation 5 title Abandoned continues to be at the epicenter of conspiracy theories. Many believe, and not without merit, that Abandoned is secretly a Hideo Kojima game while others are sure it's something related to Silent Hill. Though studio head Hasan Kahraman has plainly stated in the past that Abandoned is its own game, in no way related to Kojima, Konami, or Silent Hill, that hasn't been enough to assuage fan theories. Following an additional Konami link was previously discovered, kicking the proverbial hornet nest once more, surrounding a Konami-sponsored podcast, it's now a Hideo Kojima post itself making waves in this particular whirlpool.