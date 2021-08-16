Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Just 2 Weeks Left To Enter To Win Rare 200-MPH Cadillac CTS-V

By Sponsored
Posted by 
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Only 162 Championship Editions were made, and only 86 in Crystal White Tricoat. Enter now while you still can for a chance to win the ultimate super sedan: a 2018 Cadillac CTS-V Championship Edition. Winning this 200-mile-per-hour Caddy also comes with $27,000 cash to pay for taxes. It should come with another $27,000 to pay your inevitable speeding tickets, but that's on you. With a minimum donation of just $25, we'll even DOUBLE your entry tickets as a bonus. Just hurry and enter today before the window closes on August 31.

www.motor1.com

Comments / 2

Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Miami, FL
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

 https://www.motor1.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cadillac Cts#The Cadillac#Cts#Imsa Manufacturer#Driver Team#Endurance Championships#Red Obsession#Morello Red#Corsa Performance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Experience The Most Powerful Mustang In Ford History

This 2021 GT500 is the epitome of modern muscle. There are very few cars out there as impressive as the GT500. The new Mustang Shelby GT500 debuted in the fall of 2019 as the most powerful street-legal Ford ever, yes, ever. From the floor mats to the rear tires, this Pony Car is a fully loaded beast. A supercharged 5.2-liter engine was designed to push the Mustang like a rocket ship with over 700 horses leaving the engine to move the rear tires. The winning formula makes the 2021 GT500 a sub-11-second monster in the quarter-mile, and a 0-60 mph of mid-three seconds.
CarsTop Speed

This Dodge Demon Proves While Big Wheels and Low-Pro Tires Have No Place On the Drag Strip

The Demon is essentially a drag racer based on the Dodge Challenger platform. Dodge made this beast for those people who wanted more from the Challenger Hellcat. A Supercharged V-8 is the appropriate engine of choice for the Challenger. Due to high demand, Dodge built a limited number of Dodge Demon’s that took the Hellcat equation and pushed it to a new dimension.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

Craigslist Find: One-Of-A-Kind 1973 Corvette Wagon

This classic sports car wagon was built by Hot Wheels designer. Imagine being able to call up a Hot Wheels designer to put together your vision of exactly how you want your Corvette to look - that’s exactly how Mike Betterton got his Corvette. In 1973, Mike dreamed up a highly custom that was fully functional, and knew it was going to take some talent to execute it.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Mystery Ford GT Prowling Detroit "Doesn't Belong To Ford"

The Ford GT has stunned onlookers since its inception in the 1960s. Back then it was called the GT40, because of its height in inches. It stunned the world when it won the 24 Hours of Le Mans and it stunned Americans again in 2005 when the reimagined Ford GT hit the streets. Fast forward to 2016 and you can guess what happened both on the track and off.
Carstownandcountrymag.com

Nissan Unveils the Seventh Generation of its Beloved “Z” Sports Car

Today is an extra special day for sports car fans as Nissan has just unveiled the new 2023 Nissan Z—the seventh generation of the beloved Datsun 240Z, which debuted in 1969 and won over generations of American drivers with its superb handling, powerful engine, and reasonable price tag ($3,500 or around $25,000 in today’s dollars). Like its predecessors, the new Z will deliver a lot of car for not a lot of money. The low-slung two-seater has a V6 twin-turbocharged engine that will produce 400 horsepower and will be available with either a nine-speed automatic or (purists rejoice!) six-speed manual transmission. The starting price will be around $40,000.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

The 775-HP Shelby F-150 Super Snake Is a Modern SVT Lightning

Shelby revealed its newest Ford F-150 muscle truck during the 2021 Monterey Car Week. It's called the 2021 Shelby F-150 Super Snake, and with 775 horses, it's the most powerful street truck that Shelby has ever made. It also ranks very highly among the most powerful trucks, period. Those are...
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

1970 Chevy Chevelle SS 454 Is The Muscle Car King

Carlisle is offering up this impressive muscle car. Finding a clean example of a 1970 Chevy Chevelle SS LS6 454 these days is like finding a unicorn hidden among the horses. There are many variants of the Chevelle that were made during this time, but the 454 cubic inch LS6-powered ones were highly coveted beasts, that have the meat to keep up with the muscle car madness on the roads today. Example in this kind of condition are becoming harder to find by the day, and as soon as one becomes available for sale, they're usually gone by the next day.
Carsmotor1.com

GM releases images of four-seat Chevy Corvette that never happened

Being as iconic as to bear the monicker America's sports car, we all know a thing or two about the Chevrolet Corvette. Its almost seven decades of existence warrant some facts to be known and recently we just learned one of those facts, thanks to GM Design on Instagram. Apparently,...
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

Rare 409-Powered 1963 Chevy Impala Wagon For Sale: Video

She’s so fine, my 409. This is NOT what the Beach Boys had in mind. This rare 409-powered 1963 Chevy Impala wagon is a mix of plain black wrapper, Big Block sleeper, luxo-barge, and family truckster. The exterior of the Chevy Impala wagon is finished in a glossy black that...
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Secret Salvage Yard Is Full Of American Classic Cars

If there’s one thing we love as much as a mysterious secret it’s a bunch of old Fords, GMs, and Mopars with plenty of original equipment. While it’s great to see such vehicles with shiny paint and gleaming chrome, field finds can still be amazing to view, which is exactly what we have in the following video. However, don’t think you’ll just be able to make an offer to the owner of all these wonderful vehicles because their identity as well as the location of this property will remain a mystery.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

1957 GMC 9300 Stepside Pickup Truck Is The Best Of Vintage Truck Culture

Built for the Canadian market, the 9300 has classic style while being a total brute. Pickup trucks are interesting vehicles. They are thought up to bring utility to the table for workers, and that’s still true today. Although they’re no longer reserved for farmers and hauling building materials today, the trend of the truck becoming the ‘every mans’ vehicle really did begin in the 1950s. Another thing that happened in the mid-1950s was every vehicle becoming a lot more stylish, and the Americana love of the automobile got stronger than ever before. Back around the mid-1950s, the pickup started to gain more style and creature comforts, attracting a larger customer base - they were no longer just dedicated workhorses.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Chevy Will Replace Camaro With EV Muscle Sedan

The sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro is still with us despite troubling low sales numbers. It remains far behind its two muscle car rivals, the Ford Mustang and Dodge Challenger and, chances are, things are going to stay that way for the foreseeable future. A while back we reported the current Camaro will stick around through at least 2024. Another freshening is likely before then. After that? Well, this is where things are becoming more interesting.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

1969 Pontiac GTO: All Rise For The Judge

And all hail for the first real muscle car. In the early 1960s, Pontiac’s development team along with John DeLorean, Bill Collins, and Russ Gee discovered a loophole in the GM A-body engine displacement rule that had previously limited the Pontiac Tempest to a standard 326-cid 5.3-liter V8 engine. This legendary move created an iconic car and an ever revered segment in the American automotive marketplace.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

1969 Hyundai Mustang Is The Better Mustang

When you live in India, a 1969 Ford Mustang is the kind of car you might only see on movie screens or perhaps one time at a show where someone had the exotic vehicle on display. They’re not lucky like us in America where we have classic Mustangs just sitting in fields, rotting away because we’re going to “fix it one day” or whatever. So you have to admire the initiative of Dream Customs India because the shop took an old Hyundai Accent and turned it into a ’69 Mustang clone… sort of.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Dealership Technician Takes C8 Corvette For Joyride

A C8 Corvette owner recently posted video evidence of a Fremont Chevrolet technician taking his mid-engine sports car for a joyride on the freeway. This is the sort of thing any enthusiast’s nightmares are made of, because you hope dealership employees would be professional enough to not do this sort of thing. The whole joyride romp was captured on the Chevrolet’s Performance Data Recorder, so you not only get the video but also performance metrics, including speed.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Huge Collection Of 1930s Ford Barn Finds Explored

This is quite the classic Ford stash. The classic car community has an extremely varied collection of different subgenres. This can range from older speed chasers who love to modify and race their beloved muscle car, or it may just be somebody looking to invest. Regardless of their motives, they all agree. These cars are fun! As far as brands go, it's difficult not to mention the big three GM, Dodge, and Ford. While today we know these brands as only producing one or two high-performance vehicles, in the past almost every car you could buy from these companies would be an instant classic just a short few decades later. When most people think of a classic car they may picture in their head an image of a sleek 1969 Dodge Charger or ‘Cuda. However today we are going farther back in time to the 1930s.

Comments / 2

Community Policy