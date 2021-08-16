Just 2 Weeks Left To Enter To Win Rare 200-MPH Cadillac CTS-V
Only 162 Championship Editions were made, and only 86 in Crystal White Tricoat. Enter now while you still can for a chance to win the ultimate super sedan: a 2018 Cadillac CTS-V Championship Edition. Winning this 200-mile-per-hour Caddy also comes with $27,000 cash to pay for taxes. It should come with another $27,000 to pay your inevitable speeding tickets, but that's on you. With a minimum donation of just $25, we'll even DOUBLE your entry tickets as a bonus. Just hurry and enter today before the window closes on August 31.www.motor1.com
Comments / 2