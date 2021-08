Newcastle finished 12th in the Premier League but spent much of their campaign in the bottom six. A mid-season run of eight games without a win – including four straight losses – saw Steve Bruce’s side precariously positioned above the relegation zone, and they entered their final four matches in 17th place in the table. The Magpies won three of those last four fixtures to surge up the table, thanks in large part to an impressive purple patch by Arsenal loanee Joe Willock, but make no mistake: fans were hugely disappointed by their team’s season. That feeling was augmented by a third-round exit in the FA Cup – though Arsenal away admittedly did not mark the easiest of draws – and a quarter-final defeat by Championship side Brentford in the Carabao Cup.