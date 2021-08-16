Two Injured in Dover Shooting

DOVER, Del.- Dover police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured early Saturday morning. Police said that shortly after 1 a.m., officers were in the area of South Bradford and West Loockerman streets to monitor bar closings due to recent incidents involving large crowds in the area. While there, officers heard a gunshot and observed a large crowd in the parking area behind Irish Mike's. Officers located a woman with a gunshot wound to her foot. She was transported by EMS to Bayhealth Kent Campus for treatment.