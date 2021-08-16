Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dover, DE

Two Injured in Dover Shooting

WBOC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOVER, Del.- Dover police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured early Saturday morning. Police said that shortly after 1 a.m., officers were in the area of South Bradford and West Loockerman streets to monitor bar closings due to recent incidents involving large crowds in the area. While there, officers heard a gunshot and observed a large crowd in the parking area behind Irish Mike's. Officers located a woman with a gunshot wound to her foot. She was transported by EMS to Bayhealth Kent Campus for treatment.

www.wboc.com

Comments / 9

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dover, DE
Dover, DE
Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Government
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
Dover, DE
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Bradford#Police#West Loockerman#Irish#Ems#Bayhealth Kent Campus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Mike Richards steps down as new 'Jeopardy!' host

Mike Richards, the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" who was tapped to succeed Alex Trebek as host of the venerable game show franchise, announced Friday he is stepping aside amid recent scrutiny over past comments about women, Jews and poor people. "I was deeply honored to be asked to host the...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban vow to be accountable, probe reports of Afghanistan reprisals

KABUL, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Taliban will be accountable for its actions and will investigate reports of reprisals and atrocities carried out by members, an official of the Islamist militant group told Reuters on Saturday. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, added that the group planned to...

Comments / 9

Community Policy