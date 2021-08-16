Cancel
Fullerton, CA

It’s safety first as Titans return to the Cal State Fullerton campus

By Contributing Writer
OCRegister
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaintaining a safe environment for students, faculty and staff is a top priority at Cal State Fullerton. With more than 40,000 students and nearly 5,000 faculty about to re-enter the 241-acre campus amid an ever-changing pandemic, safety is a complex job for the CSUF Police Department, which includes 24 officers, eight dispatchers, five professional staff, and about 10 community service officers, or CSOs, who are students.

