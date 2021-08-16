Texas Population Growth, And Where It Comes From, Ensure The Redistricting Process Will Be 'Messy'
Some of the fastest-growing counties in the nation are in the Lone Star State. And Latinos and other people of color account for most of the growth. New census numbers confirm that Texas is growing, and the demographics of the state's population are changing at an accelerating rate. These changes have political implications as lawmakers prepare to a redraw district maps in the state, including those for two new congressional districts.www.hppr.org
Comments / 0