Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas Population Growth, And Where It Comes From, Ensure The Redistricting Process Will Be 'Messy'

By KUT 90.5
hppr.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome of the fastest-growing counties in the nation are in the Lone Star State. And Latinos and other people of color account for most of the growth. New census numbers confirm that Texas is growing, and the demographics of the state's population are changing at an accelerating rate. These changes have political implications as lawmakers prepare to a redraw district maps in the state, including those for two new congressional districts.

www.hppr.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
City
New Braunfels, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#West Texas#North Texas#Population Growth#Latinos#Texas Standard#Non Hispanic#Asian Texans#The University Of Houston#Republicans#Legislature#Democrats#The U S Supreme Court#Hispanics#The Supreme Court#Congress#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Henri develops into hurricane as it barrels toward northeast

Tropical storm Henri has developed into a hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said Saturday morning, with the storm expected to make landfall in the northeast U.S. as soon as Saturday night. The center noted that areas of the northeast were expected to see hurricane conditions, a storm surge and flooding...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.
CarsPosted by
The Hill

GM expands Bolt electric car recall to include 73,000 more vehicles

General Motors (GM) announced on Friday that it would be expanding its recall on Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles due to their defective batteries and potential associated fire risks. GM said in a press release that batteries in these vehicles, which were made by their supplier, LG, could have “two manufacturing...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Capitol bomb threat suspect charged in court

The suspect who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday has been charged in federal court and faces up to life in prison if convicted. Floyd Ray Roseberry, of North Carolina, was charged in federal court in Washington, D.C., with attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction and attempted use of an explosive device.

Comments / 0

Community Policy