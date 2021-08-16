Cancel
Texas State

Texas Election Bill Raises Power Concerns Between Partisan Poll Watchers and Election Workers

By KTTZ
hppr.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the partisan stand-off between Texas Democrats and Republicans over Republicans priority election overhaul bill, some of the most significant changes to election law concern the expansion of access, protection, and powers for partisan poll watchers. Opponents of the bill say, if passed, the changes would put more power in the hands of potentially disruptive partisan poll watchers – and take authority away from the election workers charged with ensuring that voting goes smoothly.Audio on whats at stake concerning poll watchers in the partisan stand-off between Texas Democrats and Republicans over election overhaul legislation.

